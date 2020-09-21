The Delaware Republican Party won't be calling for GOP U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke to step down after a controversial meme posted to her campaign Facebook page just hours after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The meme featured three Black babies dancing and referred to the justice as "Ruth Vader Ginsburg."
In a statement, Republican Party Chair Jane Brady called the post "offensive" and "tasteless." She said the post has been "universally condemned" by party members, and she, personally, found the post to be "reprehensible."
But Brady pointed out Witzke, herself, "may not have been aware" of the post before it was published and has vowed to take full control over her social media platforms.
"The post has definitely hurt the campaign however, and Ms Witzke has some work to do to address the harm this matter has caused," said Brady.
Witzke fired back at Brady:
“What I find reprehensible is the total lack of guts, fight, and courage by the Delaware GOP and it’s leaders, especially in fighting for the causes that our party claims to care about, like the sanctity of life.”
After the meme was pulled from the post, Witzke said on social media:
"I stand unapologetically pro-life and I stand behind my campaign’s criticisms of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With that being said: I am taking back full control of my Facebook page, in order to ensure that our message comes across as intended. - Lauren Witzke"
Witzke told WDEL she removed the post only after receiving threats.
“The meme was only deleted after a barrage of violent leftists repeatedly doxed my home address and threatened to kill me, and anyone in Delaware who is worried about a meme - including several elected GOP officials - isn’t seriously focusing on the real issues: the violent left looting, killing, and rioting in the streets, and the mass murder of millions of unborn babies in the womb.”
Witzke beat party-backed candidate Jim DeMartino in the primary election, garnering nearly 57% of the vote. She faces incumbent Senator Chris Coons in the general election.
A protest called Remove Witzke Immediately is planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday outside Delaware Republican Party headquarters on Lancaster Pike outside Wilmington while a counter-protest called Defend Witzke is also scheduled at the same time at the same location.