The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week it would be providing $17.5 million in grants across the nation for the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program nationwide, and detailed that Delaware would receive $92,442.
The program looks to address violent crime with a focus on gun violence. The Office of Justice Program's Bureau of Justice Assistance will administer the 88 grants being distributed. Projects are typically implemented through U.S. Attorneys' Offices, but Delaware's money is designated for the Executive Office of the Governor of Delaware.
Nearby, Pennsylvania will see grants of $282,428, $172,353, and $155,117 all heading to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and Maryland will see $326,401 heading to the Executive Office of the State of Maryland, while New Jersey is not listed as a recipient.
A full list of programs designated to receive money is available here:
The PSN Program uses four key principles to guide its mission:
- fostering trust and legitimacy in communities
- supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence
- setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities
- measuring the results of its efforts
Officials said in a release the focus is to reduce violence overall, not just to increase arrests or prosecutions.
A request for comment on the monies and its potential use was submitted to the governor's office. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.