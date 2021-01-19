The Chinese American Community Center (CACC) in Hockessin will be participating in the 'Parade Across America' as part of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
CACC leaders said their Folk Dance Troupe and Lion and Dragon Dance Club was the only group from Delaware chosen by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to take part in the virtual event.
The University of Delaware marching band drum line will actually be in Washington as part of inaugural ceremonies prior to the virtual parade.
The organization said they were notified of their inclusion in the event on Christmas Eve and recorded their performance on January 2nd.
“I’m so proud of our community, which came together to celebrate this historic event,” said Rebecca Liu, coordinator of the performances and the mom of one of the dancers.
“All of the performers repeatedly practiced and filmed in the cold weather on one Saturday at the community center’s parking lot with the one goal in mind - to showcase our culture and diversity. We are so honored that we were selected for the historic event.”
The dance troupe are veterans of inaugural parades with six of the current dancers having participated in the 2013 event for President Barack Obama and Vice-President Biden.
The Lion and Dragon Dance Club, age 8 to adult, perform with a dragon which is 75 feet long.
Over thirty people participated in the performance.
“For the Chinese American Community Center, this event will be one that will always be remembered,” said Barbara Chi Hsiao Silber, Chair of CACC.
“In a year that has been filled with so many uncertainties, our participation in the 2021 Inaugural Celebration also reminds us that culture and community spirit are resilient, and that history is written every day.”