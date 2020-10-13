Delaware Governor John Carney and his opponent Julianne Murray didn't share a stage during the University of Delaware's debate Tuesday, but they did try to share their differences three weeks ahead of their election.
Carney and Murray discussed a wide range of issues during the 60 minute panel.
The conversation started on Delaware's reaction and response to COVID-19, with Governor Carney getting the first word.
"Most of the decisions early on were based on public health guidance and fear frankly. We didn't know exactly what to do as we shut down businesses, ordered stay-at-home orders for individuals, and required people to wear masks, while there was uncertainty about mask guidance. We did what the CDC and White House Task Force recommended on reopening businesses as we got through the real outbreak and serious situation in March and April. We moved towards reopening after Memorial Day, particularly in a limited bases for bars and restaurants on a limited bases, again following the guidance of the CDC."
Murray's response built off of Carney's answer.
"I wrote a note, this started with fear. What I have learned, is that fear is powerful. We need to step back from that fear. For 99.94% of the Delaware population this is not fatal. Decisions were made to close our businesses, to ratchet back and be locked down for, in my opinion, way too long. We need to be focused that if this happens again, we need to absolutely find out what the fatality rate is, and we need to be prepared from a hospital standpoint, but we have to go on with our lives. In this particular circumstance, Governor Carney said we are mostly back to normal, but we really aren't. our small businesses were shut down for months, and are still operating at 60%, our gyms are operating at 30%, our restaurants are struggling for something that 99.94% have survived, I think we have to stop the hysteria and live our lives."
Both candidates were then presented with a University of Delaware poll that was released by moderator Ralph Begleiter, saying that 70% of Delawareans said they wear a mask always, or very often, and that 78% of Delawareans support mandatory mask requirements.
Again, Carney went first.
"It's very consistent with what we have learned over the past 7 months, and what the guidance has been with the CDC, that mask wearing is accepted as the most important thing to prevent the spread of the virus. We know a lot of people are asymptomatic, and so they're shedding the virus and don't know it, so it's important to wear a mask, not for yourself, but the people around you. If you look at the states that were very badly hit, Florida, Arizona, Texas, they took a laissez-faire type attitude both to the CDC guidance on reopening and also six-feet social distancing and mask-wearing."
Murray said the poll didn't match what she's experienced.
"Frankly, that they have been worn down. Things have been mischaracterized. I do not favor mandatory mask-wearing. Voluntary, I understand the civic duty that we understand to protect, but who we need to be concerned here is our vulnerable population, and our vulnerable population are people with pre-existing conditions, and the elderly. I'm frankly shocked that the number is 78%, I can tell you on the campaign trail that is not at all what I am being told. People feel that the mask wearing should be voluntary, and by-and-large, and many of the people I come across believe, or favor, mandatory mask-wearing."
Both candidates then turned their attention to Wilmington's lack of its public school district, and education struggles for some of their residents.
Murray went first.
"Wilmington has to be a priority, and frankly they have been failed at this point. We are looking at a catastrophe when 2/3 of 8th graders are not proficient in reading and math, and that number is even worse in Wilmington. We need to get vocational training in there, and we need to infuse money into Wilmington."
Carney responded.
"Our goals are to make sure that every child in our state has the opportunity to be successful. To read proficiently at grade 3, to do math in middle school so they can go into high school, and to graduate ready to go into the workforce or higher education, that's not happening for all of the children in our state, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds or learning English. That's why we created opportunity funding in my budget three years ago, to target additional revenue just for those children, and to find ways to get those children where they need to be so they can be successful at life."
Staying in Wilmington, both candidates, starting with Murray, were asked what they would to to try to reduce what has been another violent year in Wilmington.
"One of the things that would help with violence is a partnership between law enforcement and the community. In order for that partnership to operate, there are two things that need to happen. One, if there is a bad cop, zero tolerance. They destroy the public faith, and they are a blight on law enforcement, so they have to go, and the public has to see it happen. We have fantastic police officers in this state, but if that bad egg is there, get rid of them, that will actually help with the trust going into the community and will allow the partnership that needs to happen to help mitigate that violence."
Carney answered as a 30-year resident of Wilmington.
"The fact of the matter is that the violence in our city, terrible as it is, comes from a small amount of group or gang affiliate groups in poor neighborhoods in our city. The fact of the matter is that Wilmington is the commercial and cultural center of our city [sic]. We need to have a successful city, every neighborhood has to be success, so we need to get our arms around the group violence that is plaguing the streets of Wilmington. That's why we formed a partnership with Mayor Purzycki and Chief Tracy, with state social service agencies, probations and parole, we identify these gang and group-involved members and give them a choice. You either take the assistance from us and social services, or we're going to bring the law down hard on you and send you to prison for a long time for perpetrating violence on our streets."
There was some agreement between the candidates when it comes to the possibility of a property tax reassessment in Delaware, which was last done in some parts of Delaware over 40 years ago.
Murray went first.
"We're going to have to take a measured approach to this. Reassessments definitely should happen more frequently than they are. In Sussex County we're using numbers from the 1970s, so that is definitely an issue. Whether or not we would move to doing it annual, that's probably excessive and unmanageable. Part of what we're going to have to balance, is that this is going to impact homeowners. Depending on when this rolls out, and how long it takes to recover from the shutdown of the Delaware economy, this is going to have an impact on their pockets. We're going to have to take a metered approach to it, and it can't happen like a flip of a switch, because that's going to impact people who are already financially struggling."
Carney then was also asked if changes were needed.
The simple answer is yes, and the current system would have never survived Chancery Court, in my view. We did have a plan to go to a statewide reassessment as you would have to do. Mrs. Murray is right, the assessments in Sussex County date back to 1975 , New Castle County 1983, and Kent County 1988. We had a plan, when I was Secretary of Finance, to bring all of those assessments current, and reassess a portion of the properties 25% on an annual basis. Phase in some of those dramatic increases. But you don't automatically get more revenue, in fact, the current law says when you do reassessment, the counties are only able to take a certain percentage in new revenue, so you have to roll back the rates.
Both candidates were then asked about an issue that is especially prevelant in Murray's home base of Sussex County when Begleiter asked if Delaware should take steps to limit or ban homebuilding in environmentally vulnerable coastal areas, and if banks should be able to continue underwriting the construction.
Murray had the first say.
MURRAY: Capitalism works. If banks are going to underwrite it, that is going to pass on to the consumer. They're either going to be able to pay the premiums, or they're not. The problem is that does dilute premiums for everyone. The homeowners that want to build there are making that choice, and the rising sea levels, and how to quantify that I don't know what the increments are, but no, I do not think we need additional regulations. We already have so much in so many regulations trying to protect the environment, I don't think this something we need to be getting into."
Carney was against vulnerable coastal zone building.
It certainly doesn't any sense. When you consider the fact that taxpayers actually subsidize flood insurance for those properties. I would think that most of my friends on the other side of the aisle would think that shouldn't be the case, but it is the case. If I'm taking, as a taxpayer, some of the risk for someone building in a flood plain or a coastal area threatened by climate change, we certainly shouldn't subsidize the insurance for that. If people want to take it on themselves, we have local flood plain restrictions, and if we don't already, we ought to consider those type of restrictions on our coastlines."