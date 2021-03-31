Two bills relating to gun purchases in Delaware were released from the state Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, opening their path to the Senate floor, where debate is expected Thursday.

Senate Bill 3 creates a requirement that those looking to purchase a handgun would first need to acquire a permit to lawfully make that purchase and take a gun safety course while Senate Bill 6 would ban high-capacity magazines holding more than 17 rounds.

'An epidemic of gun violence'

"Delaware is facing an epidemic of gun violence," said Wilmington state Senator Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, SB3's primary sponsor. "As the senator for Delaware's 3rd District, I'm very aware that children are more likely to be shot in my hometown of Wilmington than almost any other city in the country. Dover set a new record for shootings in 2020. Meanwhile, statewide, Delaware has recorded its highest number of shooting homicides in three years during a pandemic. Most of these deaths, mostly among young people with far too easy access to handguns specifically."

Lockman pointed to a Christiana High School student arrested for bringing a loaded, stolen handgun to school the very week this bill made its debut in the committee and said the pattern could no longer be ignored. The bill, which would also require gun safety training by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security prior to issuance of a permit, is supported by 74% of the state, according to recent polling, Lockman said. The bill also exclusively focuses on handguns, and makes no requirements for long gun purchases.

A Connecticut law, passed 30 years ago making similar requirements prior to a handgun purchase, was pointed to as being responsible for a 40% reduction in the state's firearm homicide rate, and a 33% reduction in the state's firearm suicide rate, within the first decade of its enactment. Those findings, the senator said, were supported by a RAND study and considered to be a "more neutral" and reliable source of data.

Throughout the discussion of both bills relating to gun purchasing and accessory ownership, there was both strong support and vocal opposition. Marydel Republican state Senator Dave Lawson wanted to know what Lockman proposed the government should do about people who didn't feel like following an established law.

"What happens when the public says, 'No?'" asked the senator--who just the day prior was against the state automatically permitting people to vote, but on Wednesday took the stance that making people acquire a gun permit was too much to ask of them. "When the public en masse--77,000 in last year--say, 'No, we're not going to abide by it.' What's the reaction by government?"

The idea that no one gun law could fix everything, and so therefore no movement should be made on the issue at all unless it was an all-encompassing solution, was countered by Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who said the proposed legislation is embraced across the red-blue color barrier.

"Permit-to-purchase laws are one of several basic gun safety policies supported by a significant majority of Delawareans, including many gun owners who recognize that the status quo--a gun violence epidemic without parallel in the developed world--is simply unacceptable. In spite of that clear majority, it is no secret to me or any of you that a passionate minority of the public opposes this bill and, for some, oppose any gun safety laws."

She said the argument that criminals don't obey the law are irrelevant when their goals become that much more difficult to accomplish with everyone else abiding by the law.

"I have heard that gun laws don't work because criminals don't obey the law, but even a cursory review of the facts shows this claim does not hold water. Permit-to-purchase laws in particular have been shown by peer-reviewed studies to dramatically reduce gun deaths," Jennings said. "If fewer gun homicides and fewer gun suicides are not considered success, what is? I have heard that we simply need to enforce our existing gun laws, and we do. My office convicts roughly 85% of gun offenders, and by far, the most common leading charge for sentenced inmates in Delaware is a gun crime."

One public commenter who made an appearance for both bills, President of the Delaware State Sportsman Association Jeff Hauge, said the studies used to prop up the legislation were faulty and biased.

"One of the first things I noticed is that every study that, with all due respect, the sponsor and the witnesses talk about...has ben debunked as mythology, was suspect. They used all sorts of methods that were not acceptable to criminologists," Hague said. "Also, the two out of three Delawareans supporting this bill, that study was done by GBAO Strategies and is biased on its face because they have a vested interest in producing an outcome that the client intended."

'The difference between life and death'

Senate President Pro tempore Sen. Dave Sokola (D-Newark/Pike Creek) introduced his sponsored legislation to the Judiciary Committee by pointing out that the 10 deadliest shootings in the last decade have been perpetrated by a suspect brandishing a high-capacity magazine.

"The reason is obvious: the more bullets one can fire, the more death and injury one can cause," Sokola said. "These tools of destruction were banned by the federal government from 1994 to 2004, and during that time, the number of people dying in high-fatality mass shootings fell by 43%. Since then, the number of mass shooting deaths has jumped by 240%."

Sokola's bill would limit the maximum legal magazine size in Delaware to 17 rounds, more than enough for home protection, he said, pointing to Sturm, Ruger, and Co. founder William R. Ruger, who was quoted as saying no honest man needs more than 10 rounds in any gun when Ruger, as a gun manufacturer, pushed for high-capacity bans.

"Senate Bill 6 would impose one of the least-restrictive high-capacity magazine bans in the country, of the states that do have a magazine capacity [ban,]" Sokola said. "

The bill would also create a buyback program through the state and exempt current or retired members of law enforcement, members of the armed forces, and concealed carry permit holders.

In Maryland's Kolbe v. Hogan, a court found the state's ban on large-capacity magazines was constitutional.

"The court found that large-capacity magazines are not covered by the Second Amendment," said Sokola. "The court also found that the state was justified in limiting the capacity because limits could mean the difference between life and death."

Perhaps the most compelling statement of the day came from Megan O'Donnell, who joined the public comment portion as both a representative of Moms Demand Action and as a survivor of the October 1, 2017, mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I survived the Las Vegas shooting when so many others did not, and they did not survive because for eight minutes, the shooter had access to unlimited ammunition and never had to stop to reload," she said. "How many lives could have been saved if you were given an additional two or three seconds to run? How many people would still be here today?"

The counter to O'Donnell's point was one made about personal safety and how would lawmakers feel if an intruder broke into their family's home and the family only had 17 rounds with which to defend themselves.

"It is my opinion that self defense is the only time magazine count matters," said Michael White during public comment. "Inside that magazine are tickets, and those tickets are from the worst raffle you've ever been entered in. The greater chance you have to win is dependent on how many tickets you have in that magazine...My wife has to pick up a gun in self-defense to protect my girls, I want her to have as many chances as she needs to put that threat down."

Both bills passed out of committee Wednesday with identical votes of three favorable, one on its merits.