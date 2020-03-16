Gov. John Carney on Monday announced new conditions and modifications to his State of Emergency proclamation declared for Delaware late last week in the midst of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
His updates conditions include the statewide banning of gatherings of more than 50 people, and closes gaming at Delaware casinos. Most impactful, it limits restaurants to take-out orders and delivery.
"These restrictions will hit Delaware’s restaurants and bars especially hard,” said Carney. “Delawareans should continue to support these businesses, and their workers, by ordering take-out or delivery. Restaurants also remain a critical source of food for vulnerable populations. But this is a very serious situation, with a significant amount of uncertainty. If you gather with 50 people or more, you are only increasing the risk that more Delawareans will come in contact with this virus. Let’s not make a challenging situation worse.”
The conditions arrive with Delaware's eighth confirmed case of coronavirus, a New Castle woman over the age of 50. Public health officials said the woman is not severely ill, and is self-contained. The CDC is no longer requiring state and local health departments to send presumptive positive results to them for confirmation. Positive cases reported to the CDC are no considered confirmed. The Delaware Division of Public Health will be responsible for determining the state's confirmed number of cases.
Carney's amended rules will go into effect at 8 p.m. on March 16, 2020.
Delaware's Secretary of Labor is also authorized under the new regulations to develop emergency rules to protect workers and ensure unemployment benefits will be available for those whose jobs are affected.