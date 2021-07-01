Officials announced Thursday Delaware had successfully played its role in hitting President Joe Biden's goal of 70% vaccination for every state before July 4th.
"Delawareans have pulled together, done their part and gotten vaccinated to protect their families, friends and communities," said Governor John Carney. "On Thursday, we reached President Biden’s target of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. That’s a big deal. It’s why we’re beating this virus and moving past this pandemic after a long 16 months. And it’s why we can celebrate Independence Day safely, surrounded by family and friends. If you’re still not vaccinated, talk to your doctor and your friends who have received the shot. And visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a vaccination provider near you."
Biden wanted at least 70% of the population to have received at least one vaccination shot by the target date. So far, countrywide, 181.3 million people had received at least one shot, and 155.9 million people were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, representing 54.6% and 47% of the population, respectively.
“We are so excited to have reached this historic milestone,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “A huge thank you to everyone who has gotten vaccinated so far and helped us beat this virus back. Even as we celebrate this significant moment in time, we are continuing our efforts to get more Delawareans vaccinated. We especially want to encourage 18–34-year-olds who are most likely to be out and socializing with others to get the vaccine as soon as possible. It’s free, it’s safe, and it’s effective at preventing COVID, so don’t wait. Get vaccinated today.”
It's a goal officials have been chasing more aggressively in recent weeks with the creation of the DEWins lottery rewards program, and their efforts appear to have paid off.