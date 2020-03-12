Delaware has three more presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19--two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Delaware.
All three individuals are under the age of 30. None are severely ill and all are currently self-quarantined at home, state health officials said.
Delaware's latest cases of coronavirus are all associated with the University of Delaware community, Dr. Karyl Rattay said Thursday. All were confirmed to be connected to Delaware's first presumptive positive of case of coronavirus in a UD faculty member, after they had close contact at an off-campus social gathering at a private home, according to a university spokeswoman.
“We understand that news of additional cases is concerning to students, staff, and families in the University of Delaware community,” said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “However, DPH is working closely with the administration at the University of Delaware on their coronavirus disease response.”
The DPH has issued the following guidance for the University of Delaware community:
- Close contacts of these individuals, whether or not they have symptoms of illness including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, may return home during University of Delaware’s spring break. These individuals may not use public transportation to get home. They will need to remain home for at least 14 days after last contact with positive cases.
- Individuals who did not have contact with these individuals can return home and go about their daily lives. They should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their primary contact provider if symptoms appear.
Following the announcement from health officials, University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis provided further details regarding the individuals in question:
"The university continues to work closely with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) to track students, faculty and staff who were in contact with the individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus. Members of our community who may have had close contact with them will be notified and evaluated by DPH. In addition, any University spaces that may have been impacted are being disinfected. Regardless of whom you have been in contact with, anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath should self-quarantine and seek immediate medical care. This protocol will be in place for any future cases that may arise."
Those with questions are urged to call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1.866.408.1899 or University of Delaware’s Call Center at 302.831.1188.
Rattay said as more resources have been made available, requirements for receiving coronavirus testing have become less restrictive.
"This may evolve," said Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker. "Please stay up-to-date...If you're sick, please make sure you're taking good care of yourself."
Visitors to long-term care facilities should expect to see restrictions put in place on a case-by-case basis, and potential visitors should take extra care if they, themselves, identify they might be sick.
"They're our most fragile Delawareans," Odom Walker said. "Use good judgment right now."
"We really advise people, if they're going to have an event, please make sure precautions are in place," Rattay added.
---
This is a breaking story and will be updated.