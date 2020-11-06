Delaware is in week 35 of the State of Emergency declared by Governor John Carney at the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and the First State remains in the Yellow phase as cases continue to climb.
Public health officials said Friday the total number of positive COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 26,000 mark, climbing to 26,035. With more than 13,766 recoveries listed, active cases stand at 11,000, which is equivalent to about 1% of the state's population.
There were 271 new cases announced on Friday, November 6, 2020, the highest daily increase announced since May 15, 2020. The average percentage of people testing positive climbed to 10.1%, the first time that number cracked 10% since May 25th.
Deaths associated with the virus were at 716, and those hospitalized reached 114, the highest amount in two weeks. Of those, 27 individuals were in critical condition.
In the meantime, Dover officials have closed all city offices temporarily following positive employee tests. Buildings are being deep-cleaned and disinfected, according to officials. A drive-through location will be open at 5 Reed Street for document drop-offs. Business is expected to resume in two weeks.
Delaware's beach bars, however, are once again opened now that the season is over after Carney lifted the restrictions in his State of Emergency. Bars, Restaurants, and taprooms can all resume operations in Rehoboth, Dewey, and other beach towns. Bars were closed just prior to July 4th and reopened just before Labor Day weekend, though at the time a reservation was needed and patrons had to order food. Those restrictions have been removed.