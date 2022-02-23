For the second day in a row, major concerns about staffing shortages at Delaware Health and Social Services took center stage during a Joint Finance Committee budget hearing, as it was explained they're so short, they're currently in violation of federal inspection requirements.
"Recruitment and retention issues have caused delays in the completion of the required federal work due to the lack of qualified staff," said Division of Health Care Quality Division Director Corinna Getchell during her presentation.
During questioning by committee members, Rep. David Bentz asked if they were currently in compliance with federal regulations for how frequently long-term care facilities need to be inspected.
Getchell answered simply: "No."
As a follow-up, Bentz asked, as a question of budgeting, if that meant the division or department would be in danger of losing federal funding because of the delays in complying with these requirements.
"We could potentially be, yes," Getchell said.
During the 2021 calendar year, she said they were able to complete 22 annual surveys, 48 focused infection control surveys, and investigated 355 complaints on-site at state-run nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Additionally, 29 surveys and 227 annual surveys were completed on family care homes, neighborhood homes, and group homes.The Office of Health Facility Licensing and Certification completed 27 surveys of acute and outpatient providers and, during those on-site surveys, 32 complaints were also investigated.
Getchell noted she's not been contacted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, but knows of other states where funding has been cut because of noncompliance. She noted it all comes down to staffing shortages, but noted--as was heard from department Sec. Molly Magarik both the day prior and during the Health Care Quality hearing--it's a difficult issue to address when the state does not offer pay that comes anywhere close to competing with the private sector.
Additional training must be completed by those who would conduct such inspections, and Magarik pointed out they're currently in the position of requiring extra training and testing, as well as ultimately an additional workload, for what amounts to an already lackluster salary for the base position as it is.
"This is another area where we have tried to use retention payments, bonuses, nurse recruiter, and what it comes down to is people saying, 'You're asking me to do a job that requires additional training above and beyond...it takes a lot of work to get an RN certification and license, but it's work above and beyond that--and you are not paying me even competitively with the private sector what an RN makes, let alone an RN with significant additional training,'" Magarik said. "So that has been the challenge."
It's why the pay grade increases for state employees in Gov. John Carney's proposed budget are so important, Magarik said.
"That is just consistently what we hear," Magarik said. "It's not that we're not marketing, it's not that we're not offering people a meaningful opportunity to make a difference. It's just people are like, 'I can't take a pay cut to come and do the work for the state.'"
Bentz pressed that it's important for the committee to understand when consequences created by a lack of staffing begin to cross from simply not having enough bodies to get some things done and into violating federal regulations which could ultimately impact the amount of money the department has to utilize for operations.
The state may already be on shaky ground under national oversight, according to Sen. Bruce Ennis, who said the situation as painted by a recent federal survey "wasn't a pretty picture."
"The thing that stood out, as I understood it, was many on the nursing staff did not follow protocols," he said. "Their reason was, they stated in a report, they were never told to do so, or they were short of staff."