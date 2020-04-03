Hospitals are blowing through their equipment faster than the demand for it requires, and they're having trouble keeping up on the front lines of a global pandemic caused by novel coronavirus COVID-19.
President and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare Daniel Sinnott said the needs they face are great. Every day, the hospital is struggling to keep up with supply needs for items like:
- Regular protective face masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Gowns
- Surgical caps
- Eye glass shields nasal testing swabs
- Lysol or Clorox wipes
- Hand sanitizer
It's simple math.
"It's changing every day," Sinnott said Friday on Del-AWARE with Peter MacArthur. "Every day, each one of our colleagues that will deal with a patient will get a mask upon arrival to work to wear throughout the whole day. So let's just say that we have 600 of those colleagues per day that need a mask. Each week, that's 4,200. For a month, that's about 17,000 masks we need just to keep our colleagues safe and patients we're treating safe."
Sinnott hopes the hospital can partner with the local small businesses throughout the community to maybe replenish some of that stock. He's hoping any and all businesses will take a look at their storerooms and see if they have any of the necessary items on hand with which they might be able to part.
"We know that businesses, schools, and other organizations may have these types of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment and may be willing to donate them to this greater cause. We have been so moved by the generous donations made by so many already, and we are inspired to continue caring for this community as we have for 95 years," he said. "You know, it could be a landscaping business, it could be a dentist. It could be auto-repair. There's a lot of different businesses that use the equipment that we need."
On Saturday, April 4, 2020, and Sunday, April 5, Donate Delaware is asking anyone who might have the equipment available to come by Frawley Stadium, home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to drop off donations.
Donations will go to Saint Francis Healthcare and the Wilmington VA Medical Center.