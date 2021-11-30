Like all things associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Delaware public health officials urged caution against both overreaction and a lack of respect for the latest identified variant, the Omicron strain, as there is still much that needs to be learned.
Researchers and medical experts initially spotted Omicron spreading rapidly among populations in South Africa, and the cause for concern came from how effectively it was spreading even among younger populations, said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director for the Division of Public Health, during a conversation with WDEL. Looking more closely at the virus, they realized the virus was a new strain, with a significant number of mutations.
"It pretty rapidly overtook Delta in the areas in which this was detected," Rattay said. "Now, we're all very interested in getting more facts around it. We want to know how transmissible is it? How severe is it? How is it going to respond to the therapeutic medications that we have out there? How well will the vaccine protect against it? So we have a lot of questions still, but it certainly helps to have information sooner versus later that this new variant is spreading, so we can do everything we can to try to slow its spread and its impact."
While the answers to those questions are important, they'll take time to determine. How the Omicron variant spreads, how it reacts to mitigation efforts already created, needs to be studied over time, and only then will researchers begin getting heir answers, Rattay said.
"We just don't know. It's just too soon. By some accounts, it is possible that it is less severe, but it's possible that it's more transmissible. In fact, that seems likely, since it's overtaken the Delta variant," Rattay said. "But most individuals who have been affected so far, are younger, and unvaccinated. So we don't know the impact that it might have on older populations, but it does appear that the vaccine may be providing some protection. We just don't know that yet, either. So I don't think any of us want to jump ahead of the knowledge here until we know more...the fact that it is certainly spreading among unvaccinated individuals raises that concern for us here, where we still have a lot of unvaccinated individuals. The most important thing we can do right now is raise our vaccination levels to decrease the spread when it gets here."
But even how much protection that provides remains unknown, Rattay noted, though officials at the federal and global level are already seeing evidence the vaccine may remain a useful buffer for even this latest strain. She said she was on several calls with federal officials, including a call Monday, where officials detailed what they were seeing.
"The evidence points strongly to the vaccine being very helpful, especially in preventing more severe consequences of this new variants," Rattay said. "How much the vaccine is going to be able to prevent transmissibility is not clear at this point but, again, that it spreads so quickly among the unvaccinated population is helpful information."
Her concerns, but also her cautious optimism, were both echoed by Dr. Dean Fanelli, an expert on pharmaceutical and chemical technologies, who joined Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE Tuesday. Fanelli said, while this variant is new, how to handle the unknown is not.
"We saw with Delta that, although there were breakthrough infections with people who are vaccinated, when we're talking about variants that increase transmissibility, by-and-large, we're talking about variants that will, for the most part, go after people that aren't vaccinated," he said. "That's the biggest concern I have now. There are vaccines available. Billions of doses have been given all over the world. We know the authorized vaccines in the US are very safe and very effective. I hope hearing that this is more transmissible persuades more people to get vaccinated, because that's really the only way we're getting through this as these variants continue to pop up."
The virus will continue to mutate as an unvaccinated population continues to give the virus easy targets from whom to pass between and within whom it can continue to adapt and change. That means domestically, and abroad, Fanelli said.
"[We can't use] the vaccine as a political tool like we saw certain countries, particularly Russia and China, using it to sway influence in certain other countries. We just need to do it from a 'Let's get out of this' [approach,]" he said. "The only way we're getting out of this is if we get people vaccinated in other countries. The US has been very generous and we do have adequate supply for the US--people shouldn't hear that remark and think we're giving away vaccine but we don't have enough for us. We do have plenty of vaccine for US citizens. I encourage people, if you're not vaccinated, and this is more transmissible, get vaccinated. Use this as a motivation."
Rattay agreed, especially when it came to the population the new variant seemed to be targeting.
"In Delaware, I'm very concerned. Our school-aged kids are, right now, the population that has the highest case rates, but we haven't done anywhere near as well as we'd like to see with our vaccination rates for our school-aged population," Rattay said. "Right now, in that 5-to-11 population, only 11% have gotten a dose of the COVID vaccine. That makes that population largely unprotected. And even among our adolescents, only 51% have been fully vaccinated--that's the 12-to-17 population, and that populations had months to be vaccinated. So I'm very worried that we're vulnerable to rapid spread of these kinds of variants, especially among the school-aged population...I'm hoping more and more parents are seeing that this vaccine has been administered with so many kids across the nation now, that it really is a well-tolerated, safe vaccine, and is anticipated to be extremely effective among this age group."
Until more people make the choice to get on board with vaccinations that will slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect both themselves and other people, Fanelli urged the continued utilization of familiar practices that have become so ingrained in daily life during the pandemic.
"If you're in a crowded area, wear a mask," said Fanelli. "Now, that said, the vaccines will likely prevent severe disease and keep you out of the hospital. But, again, to protect yourself, wear a mask and do that social distancing."