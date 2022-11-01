Delawareans now can now explore healthcare insurance options during the open enrollment period, but Department of Insurance Officials warn about possible scams that are targeting Delaware consumers.
Commissioner for the Department of Insurance, Trinidad Navarro says to pay attention to what website you give information to.
"Places like Westside [Family Healthcare] help people every day sign up for this," Navarro said. "With these opportunities comes fraud; if you were to sign up at 'ChooseHealthDE.org', it'll take you to a nefarious website."
With educated assistance at Westside Family Healthcare, starting November 1 until January 15, 2023, Delawareans can make informed decisions on their coverage that is right for them. Scams could be tricking you out of health insurance coverage for your medical, behavioral and dental needs.
Westside Family Healthcare provides an array of support regarding patients' overall health, according to their communications officer, Maggie Norris Bent.
"We're all integrated as a primary care medical home, behavioral health, medical home, and dental home," said Norris Bent. "All the records are integrated, so your behavioral health specialist can work with your primary care doctor and your dentist all together to insure you're living the best life that you can."
This year, Delaware residents can choose from three insurers -- 2 more than last year -- and have a total of 30 possible plans available, which is the most that there have been in the decade since the Open Enrollment on Delaware's Health Insurance Marketplace. Over 32,000 Delawareans enrolled for 2022 coverage, which was nearly 27% higher than the previous year, so officials are hypothesizing that numbers will grow again this year as well.
Noting the synthesis of healthcare insurance, Department of Health and Social Services Cabinet Secretary Molly Magarik, is reflecting on what healthcare coverage in Delaware looked like 10 years ago to now on the first day of open enrollment.
"We received a call from a woman. She said, 'How am I going to survive? I'm in my 60's. I have healthcare needs. What if I get in an accident?'" Magarik said. "It was devastating at the time that she couldn't get coverage."
Healthcare insurance has changed in the last several years to open up opportunities for a lot more people to be covered. She has noted that there has been a lot of progress since then.
"Something that we often forget about the Affordable Care Act is people can no longer be denied for pre-existing conditions," Magarik said.
Delawareans are encouraged to go to www.HealthCare.gov (o en Español CuidadoDeSalud.gov) to safely enroll as early as they possibly can in the state's healthcare insurance open enrollment, or to call 1-800-318-2596.
More information is available at www.ChooseHealthDE.com.