They might not have been the consensus picks for the championship games, but we are left with two intriguing matchups for the DIAA Football Championships Saturday in Dover.
Archmere's Chris Albero threw, defended, and kicked his way to helping the top-seeded Auks earn a spot in the Division 2 title game for the first time since 2010 with a 31-22 victory over previously-unbeaten Woodbridge.
It was a startling turnaround for a program that had just four first downs in the meeting between the two teams in Bridgeville last year.
Meanwhile, in Division 1, Sussex Central eluded my picks as they basically flipped the script on Smyrna from the regular season. This time it was Chase Boyle hauling in Zimir Gardner's pass in the corner of the end zone with five seconds left, after Smyrna had last-minute heroics in the regular season.
Both teams earned their spots Saturday, as did the correct predictions of Middletown and Howard, now the question is who will get the gold colored Delaware trophies?
You'll find out with us Saturday, as we'll have both games on WDEL.
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 2-2 (50.0%), Season – 102-28 (78.5%)
DIVISION 1
No. 4 Sussex Central (6-2) vs. No. 2 Middletown (7-0) - Noon (101.7FM WDEL)
Sussex Central Player to Watch: Deion Stephens (FB) - Could easily put Phillip Stratton here and not go wrong, but in the Wing-T offense, the most important player to stop if the fullback. If the Golden Knights can get Stephens to bust through the Cavaliers' front four, it could be a long afternoon for the Middletown defense. Both have rushed for over 1,000 yards in just 8 games.
Middletown Player to Watch: Zy'aire Tart (WR/DB/RET) - Tart doesn't take many plays off the the Cavs, and as shown with his 38-yard TD last week, you probably don't want to take your eyes off of him. His interception at the end of the first half against Hodgson might be the catch of the year.
Prediction: Sussex Central 21-14. Save the two Smyrna games, the Golden Knights' defense has been playing excellent football. Look for the Golden Knights to try to shorten the game, and their run game might be a little better than the Cavs.
DIVISION 2
No. 2 Howard (7-0) vs. No. 1 Archmere (8-0) - 4:30 (101.7FM WDEL)
Archmere Player to Watch: Kevin DiGregorio (MLB) - Will have the responsibility of trying to slow down Kevin Ignudo and Howard's running attack. 11 tackles for loss this season and 2 INTs, a key playmaker.
Howard Player to Watch: Tyair Spencer (WR/DB/RET) - Just two catches in the semifinal against Howard, but he can stretch a defense with his presence, and is due for a big game on a big stage.
Prediction: Howard 26-17. Archmere gave up two long plays to Woodbridge last week, and Howard has more explosive weapons in Ignudo and Spencer than the Blue Raiders. Best chance for Archmere is to chop up first downs with their ground game, and not rely on Albero's leg. He's very good, but threes probably won't win a state championship.