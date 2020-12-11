The DIAA selection process will probably remain as controversial as anything over the past three months, but the time to listen to complaining is over for now, as the focus shifts to the field for the DIAA Football Semifinals.
There are a pair of interesting rematches in Division 1, as Middletown held off St. Georges 41-34 back on November 13, while Smyrna scored a late touchdown to fend off Sussex Central 34-28.
In Division 2, top-ranked Archmere has no easy task when they face fellow undefeated Woodbridge, while defending champion Howard faces a Red Lion team who last played in the tournament in 2009 (when they lost to Pencader Charter!).
Will we get the Harvest Bowl and a Division 2 Championship rematch? Can someone spoil the party? Time for the picks.
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 14-4 (77.8%), Season – 100-26 (79.4%)
DIVISION 1
No. 3 St. Georges (5-2) at No. 2 Middletown (6-0) - Saturday, 7pm (101.7FM WDEL)
SEAN - Middletown 35-21 - Middletown's offense scored a combined 89 points in wins over the Hawks and Hodgson, before slowing down in the rain against Appo last week. QB Colby Chambers should get comfortable weather conditions, and they should be able to fend off a St. Georges team that earned their berth the hard way last week against Salesianum.
No. 4 Sussex Central (5-2) at No. 1 Smyrna (6-0) - Friday, 7pm
SEAN - Smyrna 42-21. No one has been able to slow Smyrna's offense this year, but the Golden Knights did the best job, by only allowing five touchdowns. I'll go with six this week, although the Eagles did have issues with the running attacks of SC and Salesianum, they set up the Harvest Bowl.
DIVISION 2
No. 3 Red Lion (5-1) vs. No. 2 Howard (6-0) - Friday, 6pm (101.7FM WDEL - At Abessinio Stadium)
SEAN - Howard 44-21. Red Lion is a made two-point conversion against Archmere away from a perfect regular season. They hold a strong 27-0 win over Caravel. Howard is different. Their 42-13 win over an Appo team that gave Flight A teams struggles is an indication Howard could be competitive in either of these tournaments.
No. 4 Woodbridge (5-0) at No. 1 Archmere (7-0) - Saturday, Noon
SEAN - Woodbridge 28-7. It has not always come easy for the Blue Raiders this year, who had the late start due to the COVID quarantine, but they took care of business last week in the second half against Caravel. Archmere lost 27-0 last year in the shadow of the death of Troy Haynes last year. The Auks try to keep it closer, but too much Woodbridge.