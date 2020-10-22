It took us a while to get here, there will be some masks, there may be some empty stands, but high school football returns to Delaware on Friday.
The seven-week sprint and reduced playoffs means that every game truly does matter, as automatic bids and playoff bids could be determined in the first two hours of the season.
Key battles in the Henlopen North and South races, plus a potential playoff eliminator in the Blue Hen Conference gets this exciting race going.
As usual, these picks are made for conversational purposes, I'm just as happy to do a post-game interview with a team I picked to lose as one I picked to win. Have fun with it, but remember the best feeling is when you win on the field.
Oh, and 80% is my goal, I pulled it off last year, can I do it again?
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - 2019 Playoffs 11-1 (91.7%) Last Season – 191-42 (82.0%)
Friday, October 23
St. Elizabeth at Archmere - 4:00
SEAN - Archmere 28-14 - Plenty of new pieces for the Auks after a tournament run, how quickly can they get it together?
Delmar at Woodbridge - 5:00
SEAN - Woodbridge 21-14 - 2019's regular season finale is 2020's season opener. Both teams breaking in new QBs in critical game.
Indian River at Seaford - 5:00
SEAN - Indian River 27-13 - One of Indian River's two 2019 victories came at the expense of the Blue Jays.
McKean at A.I. duPont - 6:00
SEAN - A.I. duPont 35-21 - 8-2 wasn't good enough for A.I. to get into last year's tournament, shows how important a quick start is.
Dover at Smyrna - 7:00
SEAN - Smyrna 42-21 - Possibly the Henlopen North championship game (can Central or Cape get into the chase?) Eagles could have an explosive offense on the ground and air.
Glasgow at Brandywine - 7:00
SEAN - Brandywine 24-21 - Bulldogs coming off back-to-back 5-5 campaigns, can this be the year they get the winning record?
Lake Forest at Laurel - 7:00
SEAN - Lake Forest 35-14 - If Lake Forest wants to be the third piece in the Henlopen South race, this is a game they need.
Milford at Caravel - 7:00 (Cool 102.1FM/930AM - Kent/Sussex Counties)
SEAN - Caravel 28-14 - It will be a new-look Caravel team after key transfers and graduations. Will they have enough fireworks to be the best Bucs?
Caesar Rodney at Sussex Tech - 7:00
SEAN - Caesar Rodney - 21-20 - Looks like a very even game.
St. Georges at Appoquinimink - 7:00 (WDEL 101.7FM/1150AM)
SEAN - Appoquinimink 14-13. It was 9-7 last year. Both teams return strong defenses. Could the winning TD come on the defensive side?
FSMA at DMA - 7:00
SEAN - DMA 42-7 - FSMA continuing to build their program, DMA continues to try to make that big step.
Cape Henlopen at Sussex Central - 7:00 (Delaware 105.9FM - Sussex County)
SEAN - Central 35-14 - Cape Henlopen will be better than 47-0 from last year, but Central needs this if they want back into playoffs.
Saturday, October 24
Delcastle at Hodgson - 10:30
SEAN - Hodgson 49-6 - Defending champs open with a win.
Middletown at Concord - 10:30
SEAN - Middletown 42-6 - Hodgson's biggest rivals open with a win.
William Penn at Mount Pleasant - 10:30
SEAN - William Penn 21-20 - Colonials opened last year with a 3-1 record, get revenge for last year's loss.
Red Lion at Wilmington Charter - 11:00
SEAN - Red Lion 42-6 - The Lions quietly went 7-3 last year, they're probably not sneaking under the DSC radar this year.
St. Mark's at Conrad - 11:00
SEAN - Saint Mark's 35-14 - Spartans scheduled like a team that thinks they can make a playoff run, they need this game.
Dickinson at Christiana - 1:00
SEAN - Christiana 28-14 - Christiana's last season-opening win was 2013. That drought ends here.
Salesianum at Malvern Prep (PA) - 1:00
SEAN - Malvern Prep 21-20 - Sallies lost to Episcopal Academy 21-7 last year, Malvern lost by 2. One team will be wearing masks. Given their struggle to find games, wouldn't mind being wrong here.
Polytech at Tower Hill - 3:00
SEAN - Tower Hill 42-6 - Tower Hill's pillow fight begins here. Would have rather seen Polytech use their out of conference game on Wilmington Charter, but Tower Hill clearly trying to work the point system to get into the playoffs (we see that Week 6 bye week).
Newark at Howard - 6:00 (at Brandywine)
SEAN - Howard 35-14 - The champs are back.