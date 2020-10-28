The goal is 80%, but sometimes achieving it isn't pretty.
That's the story of my Week 1 of predicting Delaware high school football. A 16-4 record sounds good, but where I went wrong, it tended to be really, really bad.
I had Laurel losing by 21 points to Lake, they won 27-18. I had Caravel beating Milford by 14, Milford won 28-0. I had McKean losing by 14, McKean beat AI 16-6. I had St. Georges losing to Appo by a point (which in my parlance means a toss-up), and the Hawks just missed a shutout with a 21-7 win.
Those are the apologies, and even one I got right, Middletown over Concord 42-6, in a score prediction the Raiders were very quick to first-guess me on, required a late Cavaliers comeback to prove correct in the winner category at least.
Honestly, those are the fun parts. The reason sports are the best reality show is when you don't really know or the unexpected happens.
We'll be missing two games this week due to the COVID-19 cases at Sussex Tech and Woodbridge, but here's hoping the 80% improves going into Week 2.
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 16-4 (80.0%), Season – 16-4 (80.0%)
Wednesday, October 28
St. Elizabeth (0-1) at DMA (1-0) - 7:00
SEAN - DMA 34-14 - Devon Green accounted for 210 total yards and 2 touchdowns last week against FSMA, can he duplicate that effort?
Friday, October 30
Dickinson (0-1) at A.I. duPont (0-1) - 6:00
SEAN - A.I. duPont 31-6 -- A tough fourth quarter put a dent on the Tigers' hopes to chase Howard for the Flight B title. They have no choice but to run the table, now.
Laurel (1-0) at Indian River 1-0) - 6:00
SEAN - Laurel 28-7 -- Laurel picked up one of the big eye-opening wins of Week 1, but need to take care of business against Indian River and Seaford as the second half of their schedule ends Woodbridge, Delmar.
Newark (0-1) at McKean (1-0) - 6:00
SEAN -McKean 14-12 - Newark kept McKean from a .500 season with a Week 9 victory a year ago. Like Laurel, McKean needs this win to confirm last week's result over AI.
Hodgson (1-0) at Appoquinimink (0-1) - 7:00
SEAN - Hodgson 35-6 - Appo's defense played well despite the 21-7 final score against St. Georges. This will be a bigger test. Hodgson's offense with CJ Henry looks primed for a repeat run.
Sussex Central (1-0) at Caesar Rodney (1-0) - 7:00
SEAN - Sussex Central 22-20 - The score of Dover's loss to Smyrna last week would make it seem like there could be a chase for second place, and likely playoff bid, from the Henlopen North. The winner of this game puts themselves right in that place.
Smyrna (1-0) at Cape Henlopen (0-1) - 7:00 - Delaware 105.9 FM
SEAN - Smyrna 42-6 - The Eagles broke open a close game with a 32-0 second half against Dover. They want to keep that momentum going.
Friends (0-0) at Caravel (0-1) - 7:00
SEAN - Friends 21-14 - This one is potentially tricky. While Caravel struggled last week against Milford, they have played a game where Friends hasn't. Both teams have their usual small rosters. Feels like a possible trap pick, but I'll fall into it if wrong.
Seaford (0-1) at Delmar (0-0*) - 7:00
SEAN - Delmar 42-6 - Until the DIAA announces what they will do with Woodbridge's 3 lost games, we will put an asterisk on those records. Delmar was ready to play the Blue Raiders last week, figure they'll be even more excited to get the season going now.
Salesianum (0-1) at Dover (0-1) - 7:00 - WDEL 101.7FM/1150AM
SEAN - Salesianum 21-20. These are the types of games the Sals fought to get on their schedule. Can they shake off the disappointment in Pennsylvania?
Lake Forest (0-1) at Saint Mark's (1-0) - 7:00
SEAN - Saint Mark's 21-6 - Last week we saw the battle of the Bucs, now who are the elite Spartans? Christian Colmery had three TDs last week.
Delcastle (0-1) at Middletown (1-0) - 7:30
SEAN - Middletown 35-6 - A close call for Middletown last week, but these are the games they're supposed to win.
Archmere (1-0) at Red Lion (1-0) - 7:30
SEAN - Red Lion 28-21 - Red Lion has been trending better, is this their break-out game?
Saturday, October 31
Concord (0-1) at Mount Pleasant (0-1) - 10:30
SEAN - Concord 21-14 - Not going to pick against the Raiders in this spot, although last year's 14-10 win likely implies this will be an excellent game.
Christiana (1-0) at Glasgow (0-1) - 11:00
SEAN - Glasgow 28-21 - Glasgow won last year's Christina School District battle 28-0, feel this one will be closer.
Conrad (0-1) at FSMA (0-1) - 11:00
SEAN - Conrad 28-26 - These two played a classic OT game two years ago, could this one be similar?
William Penn (1-0) at St. Georges (1-0) - Noon
SEAN - St. Georges 21-14 - William Penn scored 50 points last week, St. Georges gave up four first downs and no offensive points. Something has to give.
Wilmington Charter (0-1) at Tower Hill (1-0) - 1:00
SEAN - Tower Hill 35-6 - Hillers need to play way better in the first half if they want to be seen as a serious playoff contender, point system games or not. They'll be sitting at a 6.00 index after this game through two weeks.
Howard (1-0) at Brandywine (1-0) - 2:00
SEAN - Howard 35-12 - Brandywine's lights will not be used for this Flight B showdown, but the shine will remain on a solid Howard squad.