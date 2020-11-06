Caravel "Friday Night Lights"
Madeline Beardsley

The DIAA announced this week that games affected by COVID postponements are no-contests and not forfeits, that could be very important for Division 2 tournament contenders.

That means that the Henlopen South could get both Woodbridge (5-0) and Delmar (7-0) into the tournament as undefeated teams, but Delmar has a tough test this week.

It also means that the chances of a 2-loss D2 team getting in are virtually nil, and if the Diamond State champion isn't 7-0, they could be in trouble too.

How do we get there? Week 3 will try to clear a logjam in the Flight B standings, while a key battle of 1-1 teams is on WDEL. 

SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 14-5 (73.7%), Season – 30-9 (76.09%) 

Friday, November 6

Laurel (2-0) at Seaford (0-2) - 5:00

SEAN - Laurel 34-7 - Laurel's quest to become the third team in the Henlopen South race continues.

A.I. duPont (1-1) at Brandywine (1-1) - 7:00

SEAN -Brandywine 22-20 - There's currently a six-way tie for second place in Flight B at 1-1 (Howard 2-0, Dickinson 0-2). The winner of this feels like the team that finishes second.

Smyrna (2-0) at Sussex Central (1-1) - 7:00

SEAN - Smyrna 35-14 - Tough loss for Central to CR last week, and this match-up doesn't seem to be any easier. Smyrna gets Sals next week.

Caesar Rodney (2-0) at Delmar (1-0) - 7:00

SEAN - Delmar 20-18 - Eyes of the state could be at the state line tonight. Delmar could use the Division 1 win, but if CR falls, that could hurt the Henlopen's chances of getting two teams in the D1 playoffs.  

Conrad (1-1) at DMA (2-0) - 7:00

SEAN - DMA 32-7 - Seahawks have outscored their first two opponents 78-7, they wrap up the year Red Lion, Archmere, St. Mark's, all on the road. 

Cape Henlopen (0-2) at Milford (1-0) - 7:00 / Delaware 105.9 and Cool 102.1FM

SEAN - Milford 21-14 - Milford won this by two touchdowns last year, feels like this should be closer. Central and Smyrna a tough way to start any year.

Mount Pleasant (1-1) at Middletown (2-0) - 7:00

SEAN - Middletown 28-14. Mount Pleasant gave up 50 points to William Penn, then 2 points to Concord. Which defense shows up near the cowbells? 

Caravel (1-1) at Red Lion (1-1) - 7:30 / WDEL 101.7FM

SEAN - Red Lion 22-20 - Red Lion lost a double OT thriller to Archmere, while Caravel bounced back and defeated perennial playoff contender Friends. This could become a great local rivalry.

Saturday, November 7

Christiana (1-1) at Newark (1-1) - 10:00

SEAN - Newark 20-12. Big win for the Yellowjackets last week against McKean, can they build off of it?

St. Georges (2-0) at Hodgson (2-0) - 10:30

SEAN - Hodgson 27-12. Will be interesting to see how St. Georges' pressure is handled by CJ Henry and the Silver Eagles. This could be a low scoring game.

Appoquinimink (0-2) at Concord (0-2) - 10:30

SEAN - Appoquinimink 14-12. A tough game to judge. The Concord team that led Middletown in the 4th quarter wins this. The one that couldn't get more than a safety at Mount Pleasant doesn't. Appo improved against Hodgson last week, another step forward and they're in the win column.

Archmere (2-0) at FSMA (0-2) - 11:00

SEAN - Archmere 35-7. The Auks keep banking up the DSC wins. With Woodbridge and Delmar both potentially going undefeated, they might need to, as well.

Howard (2-0) at Glasgow (1-1) - 12:00

SEAN - Howard 32-6. Can anyone give the Wildcats a serious test before the D2 tournament?

Delcastle (0-2) at William Penn (1-1) - 1:00

SEAN - William Penn 32-7. Delcastle is through the Hodgson/Middletown part of the schedule. Now we see how improved they are.

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Wilmington Charter (0-2) - 2:00

SEAN - St. Elizabeth 28-14. Another team whose schedule gets off of difficult mode.

Salesianum (1-1) at Lansdale Catholic (PA)  (0-2) - 6:00

SEAN - Salesianum 21-20. This feels like a big game in the playoff hopes for the Sals.

Monday, November 9

Woodbridge (0-0) at Lake Forest (0-2) - 5:00

SEAN - Woodbridge 21-14. Woodbridge hasn't been able to practice as a whole team, while Lake Forest is game tested. With no Delmar game to win, Woodbridge has to run the table.

Tags