The DIAA announced this week that games affected by COVID postponements are no-contests and not forfeits, that could be very important for Division 2 tournament contenders.
That means that the Henlopen South could get both Woodbridge (5-0) and Delmar (7-0) into the tournament as undefeated teams, but Delmar has a tough test this week.
It also means that the chances of a 2-loss D2 team getting in are virtually nil, and if the Diamond State champion isn't 7-0, they could be in trouble too.
How do we get there? Week 3 will try to clear a logjam in the Flight B standings, while a key battle of 1-1 teams is on WDEL.
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 14-5 (73.7%), Season – 30-9 (76.09%)
Friday, November 6
Laurel (2-0) at Seaford (0-2) - 5:00
SEAN - Laurel 34-7 - Laurel's quest to become the third team in the Henlopen South race continues.
A.I. duPont (1-1) at Brandywine (1-1) - 7:00
SEAN -Brandywine 22-20 - There's currently a six-way tie for second place in Flight B at 1-1 (Howard 2-0, Dickinson 0-2). The winner of this feels like the team that finishes second.
Smyrna (2-0) at Sussex Central (1-1) - 7:00
SEAN - Smyrna 35-14 - Tough loss for Central to CR last week, and this match-up doesn't seem to be any easier. Smyrna gets Sals next week.
Caesar Rodney (2-0) at Delmar (1-0) - 7:00
SEAN - Delmar 20-18 - Eyes of the state could be at the state line tonight. Delmar could use the Division 1 win, but if CR falls, that could hurt the Henlopen's chances of getting two teams in the D1 playoffs.
Conrad (1-1) at DMA (2-0) - 7:00
SEAN - DMA 32-7 - Seahawks have outscored their first two opponents 78-7, they wrap up the year Red Lion, Archmere, St. Mark's, all on the road.
Cape Henlopen (0-2) at Milford (1-0) - 7:00 / Delaware 105.9 and Cool 102.1FM
SEAN - Milford 21-14 - Milford won this by two touchdowns last year, feels like this should be closer. Central and Smyrna a tough way to start any year.
Mount Pleasant (1-1) at Middletown (2-0) - 7:00
SEAN - Middletown 28-14. Mount Pleasant gave up 50 points to William Penn, then 2 points to Concord. Which defense shows up near the cowbells?
Caravel (1-1) at Red Lion (1-1) - 7:30 / WDEL 101.7FM
SEAN - Red Lion 22-20 - Red Lion lost a double OT thriller to Archmere, while Caravel bounced back and defeated perennial playoff contender Friends. This could become a great local rivalry.
Saturday, November 7
Christiana (1-1) at Newark (1-1) - 10:00
SEAN - Newark 20-12. Big win for the Yellowjackets last week against McKean, can they build off of it?
St. Georges (2-0) at Hodgson (2-0) - 10:30
SEAN - Hodgson 27-12. Will be interesting to see how St. Georges' pressure is handled by CJ Henry and the Silver Eagles. This could be a low scoring game.
Appoquinimink (0-2) at Concord (0-2) - 10:30
SEAN - Appoquinimink 14-12. A tough game to judge. The Concord team that led Middletown in the 4th quarter wins this. The one that couldn't get more than a safety at Mount Pleasant doesn't. Appo improved against Hodgson last week, another step forward and they're in the win column.
Archmere (2-0) at FSMA (0-2) - 11:00
SEAN - Archmere 35-7. The Auks keep banking up the DSC wins. With Woodbridge and Delmar both potentially going undefeated, they might need to, as well.
Howard (2-0) at Glasgow (1-1) - 12:00
SEAN - Howard 32-6. Can anyone give the Wildcats a serious test before the D2 tournament?
Delcastle (0-2) at William Penn (1-1) - 1:00
SEAN - William Penn 32-7. Delcastle is through the Hodgson/Middletown part of the schedule. Now we see how improved they are.
St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Wilmington Charter (0-2) - 2:00
SEAN - St. Elizabeth 28-14. Another team whose schedule gets off of difficult mode.
Salesianum (1-1) at Lansdale Catholic (PA) (0-2) - 6:00
SEAN - Salesianum 21-20. This feels like a big game in the playoff hopes for the Sals.
Monday, November 9
Woodbridge (0-0) at Lake Forest (0-2) - 5:00
SEAN - Woodbridge 21-14. Woodbridge hasn't been able to practice as a whole team, while Lake Forest is game tested. With no Delmar game to win, Woodbridge has to run the table.