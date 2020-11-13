The 7-week sprint that is the 2020 DIAA Football season races past the midway mark this weekend, and sorting out the 8 teams that will play in mid-December will start to take form this weekend.
St. Georges and Middletown will face off in a battle that could result in Flight A's second bid (if they get two bids), while Archmere and Saint Mark's both can't afford a loss in what could end up being a Division 2 landscape with four undefeated teams.
It was an excellent week for this game picker, but once again Caesar Rodney and Cape Henlopen proved tough to predict.
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 15-2 (88.2%), Season – 45-11 (80.4%)
Friday, November 13
Seaford (0-3) at Lake Forest (0-3) - 5:00
SEAN - Lake Forest 28-7 - Lake's second game this week, this one should go better than Woodbridge.
Howard (3-0) at A.I. duPont (1-2) - 6:00
SEAN - Howard 35-12 - Last year this game decided Flight B, this year it's another stepping stone for the Wildcats towards 7-0.
Woodbridge (1-0) at Indian River (2-1) - 6:00
SEAN - Woodbridge 35-7 - It's been a good start to the year for the Indians, but Woodbridge looked like missing the first two weeks didn't affect them much.
Archmere (3-0) at Saint Mark's (3-0) - 7:00
SEAN - Saint Mark's 21-20 - Archmere needed a furious rally to claim a thriller at Coaches Field last year. Saint Mark's isn't in the DSC this year, but with games against Archmere, Tower, and DMA, they will shape the D2 playoffs.
Laurel (3-0) at Caravel (1-2) - 7:00
SEAN - Laurel 14-13 - Caravel struggled to get much going against Red Lion last week, while Laurel continues to put itself into a position to make the Woodbridge and Delmar games matter in Weeks 6 and 7.
Milford (1-1) at Delmar (2-1) - 7:00 / Cool 102.1 FM (Kent/Sussex)
SEAN - Delmar 21-19 - Delmar missed out on their first chance at D1 playoff points against CR, they will need them here. Milford's win against Caravel can't be completely ignored.
Mount Pleasant (1-2) at Appoquinimink (1-2) - 7:00
SEAN - Appoquinimink 14-12 - Both of these teams are clawing their way through a challenging Flight A schedule, as competitive as any game on the docket this weekend.
Polytech (0-2) at Caesar Rodney (3-0) - 7:00
SEAN - Caesar Rodney 28-7 - CR can't afford any slipups as they try to set up the Week 7 showdown with Smyrna for the Henlopen North title.
Sussex Central (1-2) at Dover (0-2) - 7:00
SEAN - Sussex Central 28-21 - Central gave Smyrna everything they could handle last week. Can they bounce back and continue Dover's struggles?
Wilmington Charter (0-3) at DMA (3-0) - 7:00
SEAN - DMA 42-7 - DMA banks their 6 playoff points, might need them in the D2 logjam.
Smyrna (3-0) at Salesianum (2-1) - 7:30 / WDEL 101.7FM
SEAN - Smyrna 24-22 - Might come down to Smyrna's ability to convert 2-point conversion as Abessinio opens.
St. Georges (2-1) at Middletown (3-0) - 7:30
SEAN - St. Georges 28-21 - If St. Georges can bottle the offensive display they showed last week, their defense can certainly play better than they showed. This could be for a playoff bid.
Saturday, November 14
William Penn (2-1) at Hodgson (3-0) - 10:30
SEAN - Hodgson 35-14 - I'm going to guess it wasn't a pleasant week during Hodgson's defensive meetings.
St. Elizabeth (1-2) at FSMA (0-3) - 11:00
SEAN - St. Elizabeth 28-14 - Vikings make it two in a row.
Red Lion (2-1) at Conrad (1-2) - 11:00
SEAN - Red Lion 28-7 - Lions claimed the win over Caravel last week, can't afford to let down here.
Sussex Tech (0-1) at Cape Henlopen (1-2) - 11:00 / Delaware 105.9FM
SEAN - Cape Henlopen 28-14 - A rare Saturday special by the beach, Cape has played better than their record.
Concord (0-3) at Delcastle (0-3) - 11:00
SEAN - Concord 21-7 - Two more teams that have shown glimpses better than 0-3 would show, Raiders get the win.
McKean (2-1) at Glasgow (1-2) - Noon
SEAN - McKean 28-7 - The overtime loss to Newark continues to hurt McKean's playoff chances.
Brandywine (2-1) at Christiana (1-2) - 1:00
SEAN - Brandywine 28-7 - Brandywine continued their chase for the Flight B second place bid, it'll continue after Saturday.
Tower Hill (2-0) at Friends (0-2) - 2:00
SEAN - Tower Hill 10-7 - No joke about Tower Hill's schedule this week. We're glad to see Friends back on the field for the first of two between the rivals this season.