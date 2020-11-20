Another tough week for Delaware high school football, as six games are off the schedule, just another reminder that those teams that can play should savor the opportunity this weekend.
There are still important games in playoff chances, as Hodgson takes on Salesianum on WDEL, while St. Mark's looks to keep its hopes alive at Tower Hill.
Also, somehow there are no 3-1 teams in Division 1. Six teams are 2-2, four are 4-0.
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 15-4 (78.9%), Season – 60-15 (80.0%)
Friday, November 20
Seaford (0-4) at Woodbridge (2-0) - 5:00
SEAN - Woodbridge 42-6. Blue Raiders keep marching towards their undefeated Henlopen South record.
FSMA (0-4) at Indian River (2-2) - 6:00
SEAN - Indian River 27-6 - Indians get back over .500 for the third time this year.
Christiana (1-3) at A.I. duPont (1-3) - 6:00
SEAN - A.I. duPont 28-7 - A rebuilding year for the Tigers finds a bright patch.
Dover (0-3) at Caesar Rodney (4-0) - 7:00
SEAN - Caesar Rodney 21-14 - Riders cannot afford to look past their main rivals.
Laurel (3-1) at Polytech (0-3) - 7:00
SEAN - Laurel 35-13. Laurel's last game before the Delmar/Woodbridge finish.
Sussex Central (2-2) at Sussex Tech (0-2) - 7:00
SEAN - Sussex Central 28-14. Battle for Georgetown/Millsboro goes to the Golden Knights.
Hodgson (4-0) at Salesianum (2-2) - 7:30 (101.7FM WDEL)
SEAN - Hodgson 56-28. Hodgson games are not for the faint of heart for defensive coordinators.
Saturday, November 21
Brandywine (3-1) at Concord (1-3) - 10:30
SEAN - Concord 14-10. One of the games that allowed Salesianum to get a 5th game. Howard would love a Brandywine win here.
St. Georges (2-2) at Mount Pleasant (1-1) - 10:30
SEAN - St. Georges 28-14. Hawks keep their hopes of a breakdown in the Henlopen North alive.
St. Elizabeth (2-2) at Conrad (1-3) - 11:00
SEAN - St. Elizabeth 22-18. Vikings get above .500
Appoquinimink (2-2) at Delcastle (0-4) - 11:00
SEAN - Appoquinimnink 28-6. Jags continue the Cougars' Flight A woes.
Wilmington Charter (0-4) at Archmere (4-0) - 11:00
SEAN - Archmere 42-6 - Chalk up six critical playoff points for the Auks.
Newark (2-1) at Glasgow (2-2) - Noon
SEAN - Newark 22-19 - Yellowjackets still have a chance at second place in Flight B, but need to win this.
Caravel (2-2) at Cape Henlopen (2-2) - Noon (Delaware 105.9 FM)
SEAN - Cape Henlopen 28-21 - A tough ask for the up-and-down Bucs.
Saint Mark's (3-1) at Tower Hill (3-0) - 4:00
SEAN - Saint Mark's 21-18. Are the Hillers for real? We'll finally find out.