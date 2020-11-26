There is plenty to be thankful on this Thanksgiving weekend, and hopefully you are reading this in good health, and ready for another pivotal week in the chase for the 2020 DIAA Football Playoffs, with a five-day sampler on tap.
The Blue Hen Conference Championship automatic bid is on the line Friday night on WDEL, as a rematch of last year's Division 1 state championship will see Middletown host Hodgson.
Hodgson probably can survive a second straight loss, but it is only probably, as there remain a host of teams that can join them at X-2 depending on the outcomes of other games throughout Delaware.
That's just one game in what is a 5-day menu, which somehow managed to skip Sunday.
In the Henlopen North, a sneaky important game takes place in Black Friday daylight of Lewes, as 3-2 Cape Henlopen looks to hand Caesar Rodney their second straight loss.
Then there is Division 2, where it seemed every day this week match-ups were changing due to COVID, but Howard gets a chance at valuable playoff points, while Archmere and DMA battle to see who is in the drivers seat of the Diamond State Conference (especially if Red Lion struggles to get back on the field).
It was a tough week of picks, as I whiffed on Christiana, Dover, Salesianum, and Conrad's victories, but where's the fun if you know all of the winners.
By the time we reach Tuesday night, maybe we'll have a good sense who is in, or out, or maybe not.
Thursday, November 26
Glasgow (2-3) at Caravel (2-3) - 10am
SEAN - Caravel 28-21. Glasgow has played some inspired football despite their limited numbers, but Caravel's schedule has been tougher.
Friday, November 27
A.I. duPont (1-4) at Newark (3-1) - 10am
SEAN - Newark 28-7. 2019 playoff entrant A.I. duPont has had a rough 2020. The Yellowjackets set up the battle for 2nd place in Flight B.
Polytech (0-4) at Dover (1-3) - Noon
SEAN - Dover 28-7. Dover's defense has been tough all year, but their offense got the job done against their local rivals last week. Now they get the chance at a winning streak.
Caesar Rodney (4-1) at Cape Henlopen (3-2) - 1pm (Delaware 105.9FM)
SEAN - Caesar Rodney 19-17. Pretty much a playoff consideration eliminator, how does CR respond after their surprise loss to winless Dover?
Appoquinimink (3-2) at Howard (5-0) - 6pm at Abessinio Stadium
SEAN - Howard 21-14. First of all, good on these teams to pair up and not take a COVID or traditional forfeit. Secondly, Howard gets a chance to see where they stack against a team as talented as anyone they'll see in the Division 2 playoffs. This could be an excellent test.
St. Elizabeth (2-3) at St. Mark's (4-1) - 7pm
SEAN - Saint Mark's 34-14. The Spartans bounced back from the Archmere loss with a solid win at Tower Hill. They have to run the table to have a chance, which means not overlooking the Vikings.
Salesianum (3-2) at Sussex Central (3-2) - 7pm
SEAN - Salesianum 31-10. Cooper Brown returned for Salesianum last week and scored 5 touchdowns. Are they 3-2 or 2-1 in the eyes of the committee? Doesn't matter for now, they need to beat Sussex Central and St. Georges or it won't even be a discussion.
Sussex Tech (0-3) at Smyrna (4-0) - 7pm
SEAN - Smyrna 42-6. Ravens have scored just 15 points in the three games they've been able to play. Smyrna's not the team you want to face when you're struggling.
Woodbridge (3-0) at Laurel (4-1) - 7pm
SEAN - Woodbridge 28-14. The two teams tied at 3-0 at the top of the Henlopen South (along with 1-0 Delmar). Can Laurel surprise the state?
Hodgson (4-0) at Middletown (4-0) - 7:30pm (101.7FM WDEL)
SEAN - Hodgson 45-31. Hodgson gets healthier this week, but how do they respond after their 16-game winning streak ended? And can they snap Middletown's long home regular-season winning streak?
Saturday, November 28
DMA (4-0) at Archmere (5-0) - 11am
SEAN - DMA 28-21. How will the Diamond State Conference be won? Because DMA and Red Lion probably won't get to play, the winner of this will likely be the conference champion, but with Division 2 so tight, neither want that 1 after the dash.
Mount Pleasant (1-4) at Delcastle (0-5) - 11am
SEAN - Mount Pleasant 31-14. Best chance for Delcastle to end their Flight A losing streak, but the Green Knights have been in tight games with the middle of the pack in Flight A.
Conrad (2-3) at Wilmington Charter (0-5) - 11am
SEAN - Conrad 31-7. Conrad snuck up on me last week, not happening this week.
FSMA (0-5) at Friends (0-3) - 1pm
SEAN - Friends 21-7. Friends are happy to be back on the field, but this could be a tougher game than previous years might imply.
Concord (2-3) at St. Georges (3-2) - 1pm
SEAN - St. Georges 28-14. St. Georges' showdown against Salesianum loses a lot of meaning if they struggle like Middletown did back in week 1 against the Raiders. Don't look ahead.
Monday, November 30
Milford (1-2) at Lake Forest (1-3) - 5pm
SEAN - Milford 28-21. Battle of the Bell was supposed to be on Thanksgiving, but again, good to see these two teams able to get on the field.
Tuesday, December 1
Brandywine (3-2) at Red Lion (3-1) - 7pm
SEAN - Red Lion 28-14. The marathon week finally comes to an end with another last-minute game. Howard would love to see Brandywine win this and keep a bonus point chance alive in Flight B. Red Lion just wants to get to 5-1 and hope the math goes their way.