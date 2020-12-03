This time next week, we'll be counting down the hours until semifinal weekend in Delaware, but there remain so many unknowns.
The Blue Hen and Diamond State Conference champions are set -- Howard, Middletown, and Archmere -- but we can't say the same about the Henlopen North and South.
The North is easy, Smyrna hosts Caesar Rodney. The winner takes the automatic bid. Smyrna is safe either way, but the math doesn't look particularly great for CR, so it is a likely must-win for the Riders.
So many close match-ups, three teams will get their first wins, let's go to it.
SEAN GREENE – WDEL Sports Director - Last Week – 15-3 (83.3%), Season – 86-22 (79.6%)
Thursday, December 3
Polytech (0-5) at Seaford (0-5) - 3:30
SEAN - Seaford - Picked on Twitter.
Friday, December 4
Indian River (3-3) at Lake Forest (1-4) - 5pm
SEAN - Lake Forest 28-14. Spartans and a tough season on a good note.
Delcastle (0-6) at Sussex Tech (0-4) - 6pm
SEAN - Sussex Tech 28-14. Someone ends the season on a good note, a game that helped Salesianum complete their schedule.
Middletown (5-0) at Appoquinimink (3-3) - 7pm
SEAN - Middletown 28-14. A one-point game last year, should have a little more separation this time.
Woodbridge (4-0) at Caravel (3-3) - 10am
SEAN - Woodbridge 35-21. Woodbridge takes care of business, then has to wait to see what happens with the Henlopen South tiebreaker, if Delmar wins.
Cape Henlopen (3-3) at Dover (2-3) - 7pm
SEAN - Cape Henlopen 27-13. Dover has played some better football but the Vikings have a chance to enjoy a winning season.
Caesar Rodney (5-1) at Smyrna (5-0) - 7pm
SEAN - Smyrna 35-14. You can never underestimate the power of emotions, which the CR community should have, but this is a conference championship game, and Smyrna has looked better most of the year.
DMA (4-1) at Saint Mark's (5-1) - 7pm (WDEL 101.7FM)
SEAN - DMA 17-14. Two stout defenses, both had close calls against Archmere. This could come down to a kick.
Milford (2-2) at Sussex Central (4-2) - 7pm
SEAN - Sussex Central 35-21. Central finishes of their schedule in style, then waits to see if they've done enough to have the math go their way.
Saturday, December 5
Conrad (3-3) at Archmere (6-0) - 10am
SEAN - Archmere 35-14. Early morning special at Coaches Field. The Auks solidify their perfect run in the DSC.
Mount Pleasant (2-4) at Hodgson (4-2) - 10:30
SEAN - Hodgson 45-14. It could be a nervous weekend for the Silver Eagles, but without a win here, none of the rest of it matters.
Wilmington Charter (0-6) at FSMA (0-6) - 11am
SEAN - FSMA 28-8. Someone will get the great feeling of ending a tough season with a win.
A.I. duPont (1-5) at Glasgow (2-4) - Noon
SEAN - Glasgow 28-14. 3-4 would be great for the depleted Dragons.
Brandywine (3-3) at Newark (4-1) - Noon
SEAN - Brandywine 28-14. The Flight B second place game, Brandywine has two more losses, but they are to Concord and Red Lion.
Salesianum (3-3) at St. Georges (4-2) - Noon (101.7FM WDEL)
SEAN - St. Georges 28-21. An intriguing match-up, and St. Georges worked to make this game happen, with a win likely securing a bid. This will feel like a quarterfinal.
Concord (2-4) at William Penn (2-2) - 1pm
SEAN - Concord 28-27. William Penn has had two weeks to think about this game due to COVID concerns, this is a wonderfully even match-up.
Friends (1-3) at Tower Hill (3-1) - 4pm
SEAN - Tower Hill 14-13. Tower Hill won round one, with a controversial fumble before halftime playing a major part. This one is for a conference title.
Glasgow (2-3) at Caravel (2-3) - 10am
SEAN - Caravel 28-21. Glasgow has played some inspired football despite their limited numbers, but Caravel's schedule has been tougher.
Delmar (3-1) at Laurel (4-2) - 6pm
SEAN - Delmar 28-21. There's a lot of attention on what would happen if Delmar and Woodbridge both finish unbeaten in the Henlopen South. Laurel would like to wreck that debate.
St. Elizabeth (2-4) at Red Lion (4-1) - 7pm
SEAN - Red Lion 35-13. The last game of the regular season, and a lot of teams may be rooting for the Vikings.