Delaware high school sports teams aren't allowed to conduct practices during the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not stopping from from getting creative.
Padua, Saint Mark's, and Ursuline have each posted videos where their teammates, and some special guests, have helped them make sure that their passing skills are reach to go if Delaware competition is allowed on May 15.
No decision has been made on whether the DIAA will allow spring competition to happen, with much of it resting on whether public schools will be allowed to reopen in six weeks, but it's also a close call on which video is best.
We'll gladly update this if you share your video's link with WDEL.
Padua Lacrosse
Ursuline Soccer
There’s no slowing down their game! Our Raiders soccer team brushed up on their skills “together!” #uasoccer #uaraiders #raiderpride #redandwhite pic.twitter.com/p2cUb1EKzD— UARaiders (@UARaiders) March 31, 2020
Saint Mark's Girls Lacrosse
DMA Softball (Uniforms are still uniform?)
when the team is stuck at home, they make tik toks. gotta love it! 🥎🤣 pic.twitter.com/xCiCawo7wN— DMA Softball (@DMA_Softball) March 29, 2020