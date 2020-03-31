Padua Lacrosse begins a virtual passing drill

Padua Lacrosse begins a virtual passing drill during the COVID-19 pandemic

 Padua Lacrosse/Instagram

Delaware high school sports teams aren't allowed to conduct practices during the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not stopping from from getting creative. 

Padua, Saint Mark's, and Ursuline have each posted videos where their teammates, and some special guests, have helped them make sure that their passing skills are reach to go if Delaware competition is allowed on May 15.

No decision has been made on whether the DIAA will allow spring competition to happen, with much of it resting on whether public schools will be allowed to reopen in six weeks, but it's also a close call on which video is best.

We'll gladly update this if you share your video's link with WDEL.

Padua Lacrosse

Ursuline Soccer

Saint Mark's Girls Lacrosse

DMA Softball (Uniforms are still uniform?)

