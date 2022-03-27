The Delaware Historical Society is going high-tech when it comes to preserving the items in its collection.
The COVID pandemic made it impossible for researchers to access photos, important documents and the like in person, so management teamed up with an organization that could help, said the Society's Lee Rifenburg.
"Force For Good, which is sponsored by JP Morgan Chase, and they paired us with a wonderful group of their tech professionals, who worked with us to create a digital asset management system where we can store and share these wonderful images for researchers to use," said Rifenburg.
Rifenburg said having a digital archive also helps preserve older materials that have become fragile over the decades, and the Society's collection is now more easily available, not just for professional historians, but also for teachers, students and other historically-minded members of the general public.