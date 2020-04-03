There are 450 confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware, 57 over the day prior, blowing past the 400 milestone, and again setting the record for most new positives announced day-over-day.
Positive cases stood at 393 on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The previous largest jump had been 55 new cases, compared with Friday's 57. There were also 13 deaths and currently 63 hospitalizations in-state. By county, there's 279 positive case in New Castle, 54 in Kent, and 117 in Sussex.
Governor John Carney on Friday explained hospitalizations were close to 100, but was likely including Delaware residents hospitalized outside of the First State. Officials also noted Friday that the believed the largest surge in hospitalizations was still 10 to 14 days away:
VIDEO | Delaware COVID-19 hospitalizations creep toward 100 as officials predict we're still 2 weeks away from major surge
There were also just under 5,000 negative cases, which stood at 4,995, and 71 total recoveries.