Delaware is "hopeful" it will begin its next phase of vaccinations by April, according to state medical director Dr. Rick Hong.
"I wish my crystal ball was working that well," he told WDEL during Friday's COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force meeting. "It's really hard to say. We are hopeful that we are going to move into Phase 1c by April given our projections of vaccine supply, but again no promises at this point. Things can happen, and we want to make sure that we hit 1b sufficiently before moving into 1c."
Delawareans are anxious to see the state's vaccination process move forward. According to The New York Times, nearly 16% of the state's population has gotten one dose of vaccine while 8.7% are fully vaccinated with two doses. Delaware's vaccine tracker shows 244,335 doses of vaccine have been administered, but does not break that information down into first and second doses.
As Delawareans eye other states moving forward in the vaccination process, there's a perception that Delaware lags behind. Dr. Hong said the processes in other states aren't comparable.
"Even though some states might move to 1c, I guess the question is how much of 1b did they complete? Not all states are using the same 1b criteria either, so it's not a standardized process so."
Factors could include some states having more seniors than others while other states may see more vaccine hesitancy allowing them to move through the phases more quickly.
"I do know that some states have moved forward to 1c; we moved to 1b quicker than other states, so there are a lot of factors involved--supply, logistics, and actually what the phases are in particular," said Hong.
As supply projections look promising, Hong added the state hopes to begin vaccinating other essential workers in Phase 1b, including front-line workers like grocery store employees, USPS employees, agricultural and food service workers, corrections employees, and public transit workers
Meantime, the state is getting its initial supply of the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in arms this weekend.
Five-thousand of the 8,000 doses the state received in its initial shipment are being used at a Seaford High School clinic Saturday and a Delaware City DMV clinic Sunday. Both clinics were invite-only with invites being extended to the tens of thousands of seniors still on the state's waiting list.
"Unfortunately, we are not expecting anymore Johnson & Johnson shipments until the end of the month so we thought it was best to get as much of the Johnson & Johnson out there just for public uptake, there have been some concerns share regarding the Johnson & Johnson and we wanted to see how people feel about Johnson & Johnson."
But people apparently don't feel too hesitant about the J&J vaccine. Hong said both sites filled up within 24 hours.
"So I think that, at least, the public values the availability of Johnson & Johnson," he said.
Despite public perception that the J&J vaccine is inferior to its two-shot counterparts, Pfizer and Moderna, Hong insists it's efficacious.
"We are confident to say that it is as effective in terms of severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths," said Hong.
Vaccine supply issues are expected to begin to ease, nationally, this spring with Merck joining on-board to help Johnson and Johnson manufacture its single-shot vaccine. President Biden also announced there would be enough vaccine doses for all American adults by the end of May.
"We anticipate more at the end of March or beginning of April and that will make a huge impact in how we can continue to allocate vaccine and continue with our phased timeline," said Hong.
"So hopefully this is a sign of some relief coming up shortly," he said. "We all are looking forward to the day that we can return to some form of a normal life, but at this point, even though our numbers are tending down, we need to continue to follow those infection control measures, which includes the use of masks, social distancing as well as hand hygiene in addition to vaccination."