Delaware's high school football officials were nearly strained to their breaking point in 2021, and they hope that they can begin to replenish their troops starting next week.
The Northern Delaware Football Officials Association is holding a five-week training class starting on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, which is coming in an environment where officials are working more games than ever with a smaller roster.
"We are so short of people, NDFOA President Bob Collins told WDEL. "We had to move and reschedule a bunch of games from Friday to Thursday, and Friday to Saturday, and it got to be difficult to cover them. We got them all done, but it just highlighted we don't have enough people to cover these games the way they should be covered."
Collins said the supply of officials and demand for them are going in opposite directions.
"When I started doing games in 1994, there was somewhere near 120-130 people. Today, there's about 63, so we're about half of what we used to be, and there are more schools, which is compounding the situation even more."
It's meant that officials end up hustling around, and in same cases working two games in a day, just to make sure they have everything covered.
"In the past, I would work one game, maybe two, in a weekend. Most weekends this year I worked three, and sometimes even more plus a JV game here and there. When we got down to the state tournament, you would work 1 or 2 games in a tournament, this year I used 4. We just don't have enough people to do all of those things."
Collins said it's tough to pinpoint a single reason for the drop in officiating interest.
"I don't think there's one right answer. There's a perception that officials aren't liked. There's a perception that they get yelled at by parents, coaches, and players as well. To some extent that's true, and people just don't want to take that kind of abuse for what you get paid per game. There's also a lot more going on in people's lives, younger guys had kids and they want to watch them play sports, and I'm a grandparent and I like to see them, so there's just other things to do."
Collins said people sometimes don't what goes into making sure an official is ready to be at their best on game days, just like the players and coaches.
"Some of the games are really intense. This year I worked the Dover/Smyrna game which was really intense. You have to be on your toes, you have to watch everything, and if you don't, you can get hurt. You have to know where to be, what you're looking for, your stress on the offense and defense, and you have to be trained, which is what we try to do with these training classes coming up."
Collins said they welcome anyone who has a passionate interest in wanting to become an official, but there are some qualities that can help you excel quicker.
"Knowledge of the game always helps. Not officiating knowledge, but understanding football. You'd be surprised by the amount of people who don't really follow football. When they come in, it's more difficult for them because not only do they have to learn rules and mechanics, they have to learn the game as well. We've got guys who have recently come in who played football which really helps, so they have that background. You have to wipeout the mindset of the NFL, because we are not the NFL, the rules are very different. You have to learn the rules of high school football. It takes dedication, you're not going to become a millionaire being a football official at the high school level, so it takes dedication, it takes wanting the game to continue, and it takes wanting to help these kids as time goes along."
Collins said stories about the shortage, like the one we published in September, have sparked a historically strong response, now the question is how many can they get to actually don the stripes in the Fall.
"I'm not naïve to believe all 60 people will show up, but if half of them do, that's 30 new officials. They're going to get 5 weeks of book training, which is understanding the rules and concepts, and get enough information that they would be able to work on the field at some point. That will be followed by a field mechanics class or two that will take them out on the field and line up cones and players and show them what formations look like, what they should be looking for in certain formations. We're trying to get them up to speed as quick as we can, because we need them out there."
Collins said they are trying to streamline the classes as best they can, to try to make them as convenient as possible.
"In the past these classes went 10-12 weeks, we've shortened them to 5-6 weeks depending on what we get covered. A lot of the learning you can get online with the NFHS Federation site, so there are films to review and tests to take, and some of the things we would typically do in the classes we can do at their own pace."
He does point out that officiating isn't just being on the field on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, but that they get together to try to make the group stronger going into the next week.
"We meet every Tuesday night during the season, and we look at those films and others from around the region that we may not have been involved in, but have a specific instance that has value for us to break down."
The five weeks of classroom training will be held at the Atterbury VFW Post 3420 at 649 Churchmans Road in Newark beginning on February 9.
If football isn't your sport, the DIAA has a list of the other Delaware High School officiating organizations