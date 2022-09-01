Delaware health officials said they are preparing to distribute COVID-19 bivalent boosters as early as next week if they receive CDC approval.
The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorizations to Pfizer and Moderna for their boosters on Wednesday, meaning they could be shipped as early as Friday.
The CDC Advisory Committee meets Thursday and Friday, to sort out who would receive the boosters, with the formal sign-off coming at some point following the discussion.
The Delaware Division of Public Health has preordered 17,000 doses for their clinics, and hope to begin distributing them right after Labor Day, or by the following week.
The bivalent boosters target two strains of COVID-19, the original strain, and the BA 4 and BA 5 Omicron variants.
Only those who completed their initial primary vaccination series (2 doses of Prizer/Moderna or 1 Johnson & Johnson) would be eligible, with those having received Novovax not in line for any booster at this point.
“Should the CDC Advisory Committee and the CDC Director sign off on authorizing the use of bivalent boosters, this will be another important step forward in keeping Delawareans protected against serious outcomes from COVID-19,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “Delaware providers are well-positioned to begin administering the bivalent booster within a few days of the final approval being given.”
Individuals would become eligible for a booster two months after their last primary or booster dose of a vaccine.
The Pfizer booster was authorized for ages 12 and older, while Moderna's was for 18 and older. It does not matter which original vaccine you received.