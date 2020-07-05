Coming off its biggest weekly gain in new cases in six weeks, Delaware today continued to see triple-digit gains in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 132 new cases on Sunday - pushing the state's total to 12,128. The number of active cases, however, is 4,876.
After falling for four straight days, the number of new test results that came back positive increased slightly to 4%. 3,248 new results were included in Sunday's report.
The number of people in the hospital fell for the fourth straight day. That number is down to 53 - its lowest level. Of those, 15 were listed as "critically ill", up two from the days prior.
Delaware's death toll remained unchanged at 512 for the second straight day. The state's COVID-19 death rate fell to 4.2%. Eighty-five percent of Delaware's fatalities have been people with underlying health conditions, and about two-thirds of the victims were being treated in long-term care facilities.
111,813 people have tested negative for the virus.