Millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds are going towards beefing up staffing in industries hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor John Carney announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, that $78 million would be going to hospitals, long-term care centers, and 24/7 state-run facilities, including prisons, juvenile detention centers, and veterans homes.
Claire DeMatteis, a special assistant to the governor's office overseeing stimulus fund expenditures said this funding is aimed at giving these industries a leg up as they combat staffing shortages and mounting overtime costs.
"This is to help with those costs, it's also to help recruit back people who used to work in these facilities to say that we recognize your value for sure, the jobs are there," said DeMatteis.
Hospitals will share a $25 million piece of the pie with funding allocated, according to bed-count.
"Traveling nurses they were being paid $90 an hour; they're in such demand that they're now being paid $250 an hour--that's a big gap that this money will help full," said DeMatteis.
The funds can also be spent on retention bonuses.
"To say to a nurse who might consider going to an hourly rate and becoming a traveling nurse--'can we please convince you to stay on staff, stay as a salary nurse with this added bonus?'"
Long-term care centers will also see $25 million while other facilities will get $28 million.
"People are retiring, people are getting burned out, and we need to encourage other people to come into these professions," said DeMatteis. "The governor is really hoping that with these additional funds, we're sending the added emphasis that --these jobs are valued, they're important public service jobs."
Last week, during an announcement on investments in workforce training, Gov. Carney highlighted that nationally 8.4 million people were unemployed, but 10 million jobs were open, revealing, in part, a disconnect between the labor force and the job skills available.
"More and more we're getting back to normal, but until we do, these additional funds are going to help us re-energize the workforce and hopefully, get people to re-enter the workforce in these critical jobs," said DeMatteis.
The workforce investment comes on top of millions already devoted to broadband expansion, affordable housing, jobs training programs, and non-profits.