Delaware hospitals, health care systems, and medical providers, including doctor's offices, can now vaccinate any Delawarean ages 16 and older, regardless of medical conditions, effective immediately.
They had previously been limited to vaccinating Delawareans with high-risk medical conditions.
"This news means that any eligible Delawarean who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one - whether it’s at their doctor’s office, a local pharmacy, or a community vaccination event,” said Governor John Carney in a written statement. “We’re vaccinating thousands of Delawareans each day. I’d encourage all Delawareans to get the shot. If you’re concerned, talk to your doctor, or members of your family and friends who have already received the vaccine. That’s how we’ll beat this virus.”
However, some doctor's offices may be reserving vaccinations for existing patients.
As of Monday, April 12, the state's vaccine tracker shows Delaware providers had administered 568,003 doses, including first and second doses, of the COVID-19 vaccine.