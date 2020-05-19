Delaware hotels will be able to start offering rooms to business travelers starting on Monday, June 1, 2020, which is welcome news to an industry ravaged by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Brad Wenger, general manager of the Hilton Wilmington/Christiana off of Churchmans Road, hopes leisure travelers aren't far behind, and believes the hotel industry can play a role in slowly ramping up the economy.
"By allowing those travelers to come in and measuring the effects of that and then making educated decisions from a public health standpoint about whether that can continue and increase, or if it's something that for some reason the brakes need to be put on."
A staff of six currently maintains the hotel with its 272 guest rooms and over 7-thousand square feet of event space.
"It's a very strange feeling," said Wenger. "It's like having a gigantic mansion of empty rooms and it's very eerie."
The only recent guests in the hotel have been essential workers needing a place to stay.