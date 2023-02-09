A Bi-Partisan bill in the Delaware House of Representatives is seeking to pump $20 million to Delaware's police agencies to help with recruitment and enforcement.
House Bill 39 would create the Expanded Protection for Our Communities and Homes (EPOCH) Grand Program, with the money being distributed to 50 various police agencies throughout Delaware.
Each police force would receive $50,000, with the remaining money being distributed based on the amount of uniformed officers as of July 1, 2023.
“Police agencies throughout the nation are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit qualified candidates, keep the experienced officers they have, and meet their responsibilities to the communities they serve,” said chief sponsor State Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek).
Each agency would have three years to spend the money, with recommended uses including recruitment, promotion, overtime for issues including traffic enforcement, and other public safety measures.
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security would have the final say on an appropriate usage of the money.
The programs sponsored by HB 39 would be placed online by DSHS.
Money would be returned to the General Fund if not used by 2026.
Agencies include all of the town, city, and university departments, along with DNREC, Capitol Police, and Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement.
Smith said he's been troubled by a rising in traffic deaths statewide, with Delaware seeing 139 fatalities in 2021, the most in 15 years, before last year's 165, the most since 1988.
“Many constituents have told me they are growing more concerned about the safety of our roads,” Rep. Smith said. “Other legislators I’ve spoken with are hearing the same thing. It’s not just an issue of perception; it’s reflected in our traffic statistics.”
Smith said this is not designed to be an on-going program.
“Any ongoing expenses incurred by the agencies in using these funds, like the hiring of new officers, would be their responsibility after the three years is up. This initiative is not intended to be a solution, but rather a way to start taking steps to deal with this situation before it gets worse.”
The Bill passed the Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee with no verbal no votes, although one unspecified marking on the legislative website said it was "unfavorable."
It goes to the House Appropriations Committee, as one of eight bills currently awaiting consideration after the Joint Finance Committee completes its serious of meetings.