Samantha Hajek lost her daughter Sloane just 12 weeks into a pregnancy, but was left with a surprise from the human relations professional at her public sector job.
Pregnancy loss did not qualify for bereavement leave.
Forced to use 75 hours of PTO, Hajek said it was a rough stretch.
"The following days were filled with grief, doctor's visits, a hospital stay, and a trip to the funeral home."
She compared that to the loss of her grandmother, when she received two days.
It is why she has become an advocate for HB 65, which would provide up to five days of paid bereavement leave for state employees who suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or other loss.
"My hope is that none of my fellow state employees ever have to wonder if their loss qualifies for leave, or if they have enough leave to cover as they process from the emotional and physical trauma of pregnancy loss."
The Mayo Clinic reports that 20% of all pregnancies end in miscarraiges, usually within 12 weeks, with another 1% ending in stillbirth.
State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle/Delaware City), who has worked at the VA Hospital and he Department of Corrections in nursing positions, told the Health & Human Development Committee about her miscarriage in 2011.
"Waking up at 2-3 o'clock in the morning, picturing a dead baby floating inside me, at that point I wasn't sure how I wasn't going to get up and go to work the next day. You could have drove me to a bridge four days in, and I would have probably taken that leap, that's how it impacted me."
State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R-Long Neck) is a former owner of an eye center in Sussex County, and said his daughter who worked in the private sector also had a miscarriage.
"This is an issue that my daughter dealt with for months. despondently sad, uncontrollable crying, depression, all of those issues. For her, five days would have been an insult."
Hilovsky ultimately voted to not release HB 65 to the full floor due to the effect it would have on public vs. private sector jobs.
"The growing divide between the public sector and the private sector, and the benefits provided to the public sector keeps being enriched, and the private sector has to either catch up or can no longer compete for employees."
He added his hope that the private sector would find a way to help those in need, even if it is above five days.
"My hope is as human beings that we would have the compassion and empathy that I may not be able to experience what you are having, like my daughter, I can't experience that, I'm not a girl, but I can appreciate what you are going through and get the help you need."
Republican members of the committee said they would like to see a greater look taken at the entire bereavement package, to make sure that miscarriages fit in logically in a time scale with deaths of living relatives.
State Rep. DeShanna Neal (D-Elsmere), an applied family science graduate, said a house lawyer told they that Family Medical Leave Act doesn't carry miscarriage bereavement, but it is a real issue.
"What is five days more? What is wrong with it? It takes a person who has had a baby 6 weeks before they can get the all-clear. But for most of us, it might take another week more."
12 of the 15 members of the committee voted to clear the bill to the full House, with Hilovsky rejecting, and Charles Postles (R-Frederica) and Brian Shupe (R-Milford) electing not to take a stance.
The "Sloane Hajek Act of 2023" goes to the Ready List for the State House, to be debated at an undetermined time.