A Democrat-led effort to pass significant gun control legislation before the end of the month saw sustained momentum Wednesday, with bills increasing the purchasing age and outright banning the sale of a lengthy list of weapons defined as "assault long guns" both being released from committee to the House floor for a vote.
The House Administration Committee passed HB451 and then HB450 before a packed hearing room on June 8, 2022, where over the course of 2.5 hours, lawmakers gave members of the public a minute each to express their thoughts on the legislation. Republican Rep. Dan Short apologized to those gathered.
"Today is a day of discussion about constitutional issues, and I'm dismayed that we're having a one-hour-and-15-minute committee hearing. And I'm disappointed, irrespective of what your opinion might be--pro, con--about these bills, that you're gonna get one minute to say something," Short said. "Some of you probably have traveled nearly an hour, hour and a half. Some of you probably spend $20 to get here with the gasoline prices today. One minute?..This is going to be constitutionally challenged. I think every one of you, pro or con, should have more time than one minute."
Regardless of how much time may have been allotted to the public, at least this portion of the legislation's journey--the introduction and its passage by the General Assembly before the session adjourns at the end of June--is something of a presumptive inevitability. When Gov. John Carney announced the gun control package being introduced, he noted a joint agreement between majority caucuses would get the legislation swiftly to his desk.
It's been far too long where nothing has been done, said Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf, and from Columbine to Sandy Hook to Parkland to Uvalde, everytime chaos and evil is committed again, it is a reminder that part of the responsibility falls to those who have not acted.
"There are two sides to this argument, and neither one of us know which one's right. You think you're right. I think I'm right. It doesn't make you a bad person, doesn't make me a bad person," he said. "I'm trying to put something in place in our state that will protect our kids and protect the people of our state. I'm elected to do things for the good of our state, to protect our state. If I sit here and do nothing, if we do nothing after watching Texas, if we do nothing--my daughter's a school teacher, I got grandkids in school--I'm telling you, if we do nothing and somebody goes and buys a gun at the age of 18 or 19 and does something horrible, I wouldn't be able to live with myself."
Specifically for HB451, which increases the age for purchasing a gun from 18 to 21, some critics attempted to correlate the age required for other permissible activities and the gravity those decisions included, like signing up for the military, and questioned whether those items would be adjusted as well. Others claimed the lives of their adult children could be put in danger if they were unable tp purchase their own firearms, and for HB450, it was noted how easy home defense is made through the use of some of the guns being targeted for discontinuance.
Some claimed lawmakers would need to answer to God, while others said they should be concerned with answering to the U.S. military, sworn to uphold the constitution in the face of threats both foreign and domestic--a constitution lawmakers were alleged to have been violating.
In both cases, Democrat legislators attempted ot note 18-to-21-year-olds would not be prohibited from using any kind of legal weapon, and that the government wouldn't be coming to take anyone's weapons as HB450 is only a discontinuance of the sale of the bill's specified guns in Delaware. Committee Chair Valerie Longhurst said she knows situations like Uvalde don't occur because someone is mentally healthy, and that these bills are only pieces to a puzzle.
"You don't shoot your grandmother in the face and walk away and think that that's normal behavior, especially with an assault rifle," Longhurst said. "So, I do believe it's many problems here, and I think we in the state have done an enormous amount of work on not just gun legislation, but mental health, we need to do more in school safety, and I think we need to continue doing that."
Both bills now head to the House floor for a vote before likely being sent to the Senate for consideration.