Delaware lawmakers took a big step towards closing a loophole that allows an open container of alcohol while driving in some situations.
Under current Delaware law, passengers inside vehicles are allowed to drink, as long as the driver is not doing likewise.
House Bill 119 would ban all open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, with the driver being subject to a $50 fine, plus court costs and fees.
State Rep. Franklin Cooke (D-Wilmington) said during the House Public Safety Committee meeting in April that during his 30 years as a police officer, "It wasn't mine" became a common excuse when beer was in the car following a crash.
"Sometimes during the investigation it's very difficult to try to investigate who is driving and who wasn't. And also who was drinking at the time of driving, especially among our younger folks."
HB 119 passed 28-11, with one of the no votes coming from Georgetown Republican Rep. Ruth Briggs King, who questioned during the committee meeting whether carryout alcohol would be permitted.
Massachusetts allows restaurants to seal a wine bottle after it has been recorked for customers to take home and finish.
The 11 no votes represented a wide variety of representatives, with 4 Democrats, 7 Republicans, 2 New Castle County, 5 Kent County, and 4 Sussex County representatives going against the measure.
They were Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown), William Carson (D-Smyrna), Richard Collins (R-Millsboro), Ronald Gray (R-Selbyville), Larry Lambert (D-Claymont), Sean Lynn (D-Dover), Sherae'a Moore (D-Middletown), Shannon Morris (R-Camden), Charles Postles (R-Milford), Jesse Vanderwende (R-Bridgeville), and Lyndon Yearick (R/Magnolia).
Dukes pointed out after 18 alcohol-involved crashes in Delaware led to fatalities in 2022, the measure could help.
"If we prevent one accident or one death, I think we were successful in protecting our roadways."
According to Forbes Advisor, passengers are permitted to consume alcohol in Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Mississippi, Missouri, Rhode Island, and Tennessee. Passengers holding alcohol can lead to an assumption the driver was drinking in Virginia, while in Arkansas, passengers can have, but not consume, open containers.
HB 119 heads to the Delaware Senate, with the final day of session set for Friday.