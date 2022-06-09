In this Jan. 11, 2018 photo, a semi-automatic rifle at right that has been fitted with a so-called bump stock device to make it fire faster sits on a table at the Washington State Patrol crime laboratory in Seattle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has called for a ban on bump stocks and a Washington state Legislature Senate committee held a public hearing Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 on several bills related to guns, including measures to prohibit high-capacity magazines and to ban bump stocks. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)