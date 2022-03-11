A bill that serves to protect the disability pension for Delaware firefighters or police officers seriously hurt in the line of work cleared the Delaware House of Representatives on Thursday.
Currently, firefighters or police officers injured during their duties can apply for a pension to make up for lost wages connected to their service, but if they find a job outside of the fields, they have to report that income, and if it exceeds their pay at the time of the injury, is docked from the pension amount.
House Speaker Peter Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth) said HB308 aims to bring workers in line with those who reach retirement age, and can no longer see that pension amount dip.
"What this bill does is treat people who can retire, and people who get hurt in the line of duty the same way, we remove the penalty for basically going out and earning more money."
Workers are eligible for a full disability pension after five years of service, if their injury claim is approved by a board. It can be reduced if the disabled person partially recovers.
HB308 unanimously passed the House chamber, and heads to the Executive Committee of the Senate.