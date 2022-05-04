The Delaware House passed a bill that aims to reduce the harm put on defendants who are unable to pay criminal justice debt.
HB244's sponsor Rep. Sean Lynn (D-Dover) said he introduced the bill because fee and fine interest for those who can't afford them only prolongs rehabilitation.
"Reforms on this bill will have a profoundly positive impact on many Delawareans who suffer significant and escalating collateral damage if, or when, poverty prevents them from making proper payment of court debt."
The original version of HB244 included the ability for a court to waive or modify any fine or fee, but it was removed among concerns that could hurt groups that benefit from court fees, including the volunteer fire departments.
Lynn said not being able to pay can lead to extra penalties, including losing the ability to get a license despite the infraction having nothing to do with the roads.
"Since the majority of criminal defendants are indigent, this is an overwhelming financial burden on many defendants. If a payment is missed, fees and penalties can continue to build, and the defendant could lose his or her drivers license."
Courts would not be able to tack on additional fees for defendants who are on a payment plan or late with payments, but they would be able to file contempt charges for those who "willingly fail to pay their taxes."
A study group will be formed to look at the impacts of financial obligations on defendants going forward.
The bill passed 31-9 (1 absent), with full Democratic support, while 9 of the 15 Republican members (Ruth Briggs-King, Richard Collins - who initially voted yes -, Daniel Short, Shannon Morris, Charles Postles, Bryan Shupe, Jeff Spiegelman, Jesse Vanderwende, and Lyndon Yearick), voted against.
HB244's next step is a visit to the Senate Judiciary Committee.