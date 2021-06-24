House lawmakers have approved a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The plan adds hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget that Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in January.
House members voted 38-1 Wednesday for a $4.7 billion general fund operating budget. That's an increase of almost 5% over the current year's budget and roughly $65 million more than what Carney recommended.
Lawmakers also voted unanimously for a "supplemental" budget bill of one-time expenditures that brings the increase over the current year's $4.5 billion operating budget to more than 10%.
The bills now go to the state Senate.