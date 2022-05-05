The state House, for the second time since March, took a vote on a bill that would legalize marijuana in Delaware. The measure failed earlier this year by a vote of 23 to 14, requiring, at the time, a three-fifths majority to pass. On Thursday, the legislation passed on a vote of 26 yes, 14 no, 1 absent.
After his legislation failed in March, Rep. Ed Osienski took the bill and broke it in half. Previously, he had attempted to both legalize marijuana and establish the infrastructure guidelines which would permit its sale in the First state, laying ground rules for licensure to grow and sell the product, how it would be taxed, and how social equity would be approached for the budding businesses.
As all of that proved to be difficult for some to digest, Osienski broke out the legalization and infrastructure establishment issues on their own. On May 5, 2022, his House Bill 371 sought only to remove all penalties for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana, removed search and seizure authority, and modified the Uniform Controlled Substances Act so that there was no longer civil or criminal penalty for transfers of an ounce or less between individuals 21 years of age and older.
While there were still some naysayers who stood opposed to the idea, with Rep. Ruth Briggs Kings saying math conversions between grams and ounces were going to confuse police and get people in trouble, and Rep. Stephen Smyk saying the bill was putting "the cart before the horse" and citing AAA statistics about increased crashes, the bill received a bipartisan vote to pass, with affirmatives and no votes from both parties.
The bill ending prohibition on marijuana in Delaware will now head to the state Senate, before ever potentially heading to its final test, Gov. John Carney's desk.