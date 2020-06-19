Delawareans may be able to continue to get alcohol with their takeout orders well into next year.
The Delaware House voted in virtual session Thursday, June 18, 2020, to allow restaurants and taprooms to continue to sell alcoholic beverages with take-out, drive-thru, or curbside pick up orders through March of 2021.
Alcohol sales cannot exceed 40 percent of the total bill.
The ability to sell alcohol with takeout was first offered as a compromise after Governor John Carney banned dining in at restaurants early on in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants have since reopened with capacity restrictions as Delaware remains in Phase 2 of reopening.
Alcohol with takeout is something the Delaware Restaurant Association wants to keep permanent.
The measure passed as part of a consent agenda, which included an expansion of vote-by-mail, in a vote 25-13. It now heads to the state Senate for consideration.