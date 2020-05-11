It's similar to Meals on Wheels, but it's for your pets.
The Delaware Humane Association wants to make sure your pets stay well-fed during the COVID-19 pandemic. So they're making contact-less deliveries of pet food to homes up and down the state.
"This program is designed for families that can’t leave their house--maybe they’re home bound, they don’t have a car. Instead of them coming to us, we take the food to them."
If the COVID-19 pandemic has been good for one thing--it's our pets. With many people working from home now, or simply spending more time at home than ever under stay-at home orders, adoptions have sky-rocketed. The Delaware Humane Association noted that since April 250 dogs and 350 cats have found their "furever" homes. And there's more waiting. If you're considering adopting a pet, you can fill out an application and make an appointment to visit.