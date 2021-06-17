After passing in the state House Thursday evening, a bill gradually increasing Delaware's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 will head to Governor John Carney's desk to be signed into law.

The bill passed with a vote of 26 to 15, while every amendment attached in a last-minute flurry over roughly the last week failed. All votes occurred almost exclusively along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor of the increase, while dismissing Republican attempts to delay the increase for a period, or adjust increases pertaining to businesses of a particular size or non-profits.

Republican Representatives Mike Smith and Ruth Briggs King, and Democratic Representative Sherae'a Moore all introduced amendments which would dial back the need for certain small businesses of certain sizes, or non-profits, from having to match the minimum wage. Briggs King noted the challenges particularly for not-for-profits, which could not simply raise prices on services provided to match market rates

"There are other economic factors that have greatly impacted them in addition to COVID," she said. "Many small businesses will struggle with the proposed increase...[which] will greatly exceed the 3-to-4% annual increase. This increase will cripple many agencies."

Representative Bryan Shupe sought to add specifics on how the Controller General could study the impacts of the minimum wage increase on the state's economic landscape and report the findings back to the General Assembly. Even these suggested provisions were shot down.

"I hope that, moving forward, regardless of how this bill goes today...we can start to get back to a point where we start looking at and speaking to each other about statistics, about analysis, about actual numbers and not political agendas," he said.

When his amendments failed, Smith expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.

"You brought up why you're passionate about it, and I commend you about that. But you just shot down all the amendments that help us get to the practical, so that we know how to absorb it, for the state to have answers and make it better for all of Delawareans," Smith said. "That was political, that was not a policy."

Statistics don't matter as much as the obvious need for Delaware's lowest earners to have not just a better minimum wage, but a living wage, Brady said.

"I approached this entire process from a very simple standpoint: the minimum wage in the state of Delaware needs to increase," Brady said. "We have, in the last 15 years, we've made 15 attempts to raise the minimum wage. Only three of them bore fractional fruit...I'd love to hear continued discussions about percentages, and numerals, and figures, but we see it in human kind."

Senate Bill 15 received an ovation upon passage, and now awaits the governor's signature.