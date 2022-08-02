Attorneys General from across the country are ganging up on companies responsible for illegal robocalls.
Delaware AG Kathy Jennings has announced she has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force made up of attorneys general nationwide.
“Robocalls are a nationwide problem that Delawareans — including me — deal with every day,” said Attorney General Jennings “The nature of these scams makes it nigh-impossible for any one state to singlehandedly stop robocalls; but this task force combines our resources and focuses them on the bad actors in the telecom industry who enable this scourge. We will take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers.”
The robocalls are often gateways to scammers with fraud calls being made claiming they're from, among others, the Social Security Administration and Amazon.
Jennings says the task force has already issued 20 civil demands against 20 providers.
It's estimated that over 33 million scam robocalls are made to US residents every day.
She offered the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
- Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
- Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
- If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.
- Contact the DOJ’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 220-5424 or e-mail consumer.protection@delaware.gov