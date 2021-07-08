The Delaware Attorney General's Office announced Thursday it's joining a host of other states which have filed suit against Google alleging antitrust violations.
The company's "exclusionary conduct" when it comes to the Google Play Store for Android-based mobile devices and Google Billing are anticompetitive and unfair business practices, AG Kathy Jennings alleged Thursday.
"We’re holding Google accountable for its illegal monopoly on the digital market,” said Jennings in a release. “Google routinely and systematically uses its market share to exploit other businesses and smother competition. It is a Goliath that uses a flat-out predatory business strategy to ensure that nobody can challenge its dominance of the tech space. That’s bad for competition and bad for consumers. Antitrust laws are a cornerstone of a healthy market, and we will continue to defend and uphold those laws, no matter who breaks them.”
Filed Wednesday night, the complaint accused Google of using its dominance to unfairly crush competition on its mobile app store, which harms consumers by restricting their choice and drives up prices on their preferred apps. Additionally, by forcing developers to use Google Billing as a middleman, the suit claimed consumers are forced to pay up to 30% of Google's commission on in-app purchases, much higher than the suit claims would be necessary if there was a competitive option.
This is a violation of federal and state law, according to the suit, and goes against Google's earlier promise that Android OS would be an "open source" platform and led to its adoption by other companies, like Samsung.
In the filed suit, Jennings said the state has made the following claims:
- Google imposes technical barriers that strongly discourage or effectively prevent third-party app developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store. Google builds into Android a series of security warnings (regardless of actual security risk) and other barriers that discourage users from downloading apps from any source outside Google’s Play Store, effectively foreclosing app developers and app stores from direct distribution to consumers.
- Google has not allowed Android to be “open source” for many years, effectively cutting off potential competition. Google forces OEMs that wish to sell devices that run Android to enter into agreements called “Android Compatibility Commitments” or ACCs. Under these “take it or leave it” agreements, OEMs must promise not to create or implement any variants or versions of Android that deviate from the Google-certified version of Android.
- Google’s required contracts foreclose competition by forcing Google’s proprietary apps to be “pre-loaded” on essentially all devices designed to run on the Android OS, and requires that Google’s apps be given the most prominent placement on device home screens.
- Google “buys off” its potential competition in the market for app distribution. Google has successfully persuaded OEMs and MNOs not to compete with Google’s Play Store by entering into arrangements that reward OEMs and MNOs with a share of Google’s monopoly profits.
- Google forces app developers and app users alike to use Google’s payment processing service, Google Play Billing, to process payments for in-app purchases of content consumed within the app. Thus, Google is unlawfully tying the use of Google’s payment processor, which is a separate service within a separate market for payment processing within apps, to distribution through the Google Play Store. By forcing this tie, Google is able to extract an exorbitant processing fee as high as 30% for each transaction and which is more than ten times as high as the fee charged by Google’s competitors.
As part of the lawsuit, Delaware has joined a "bipartisan, multistate" effort made up of representatives from Utah, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and joined by Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.