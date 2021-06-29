Delaware is really close to meeting its shared vaccination goal with President Biden.
"We're right on the doorstep right now...fully vaccinated, we're closing in on a half-million people. We're just short of our goal of 70%, 69.8%," said Governor John Carney at his final weekly coronavirus news conference.
That .2% represents 1,500 more shots that need to get in arms to join 15 other states plus the District of Columbia that have achieved the goal of 70% of its population receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th.
"We could really ram that up to 70%, and we'd be there, but we're going to hit the exact number in the next couple days," he said.
What would help the state get there, he said, is if young adults would roll up their sleeves.
"Eighteen to 35 year olds are still under-vaccinated. Less than 50% are vaccinated; we need to get them to step up the plate, any concerns that they have--getting them reconciled--so that we can be safer throughout," he said.
The majority of vaccinations in the month of June, 71%, occurred in pharmacies, many of which no longer even require an appointment for vaccination. Demand is a far cry from where we were just months ago when some were traveling 90 minutes to find appointments, which were scarce.
Citing a recent Associated Press story, Carney noted that nearly all of the COVID-19 deaths today are among the unvaccinated populations.
"Overwhelmingly, the number of those who test positive are [also] unvaccinated," he added.
Delaware has just 19 new cases of COVID-19 on a seven-day moving average and just 19 hospitalizations as of data available on June 29, 2021.
"Our case counts have decreased 34% since last week, the positivity rate remains at 1%...hospitalization rates have decreased again, and so we're in good shape as far as the level of infection right now," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who said the state does not currently have any COVID-19 hot spots.
She said virus variants continue to circulate in the state with Delaware keeping a close eye on the Delta variant from India. The state has 13 cases of this virus strain.
"That appears to the the most contagious and is causing more problems certainly in other parts of the country and world," she said. "We only saw an increase by two [cases] since last week, but we are going to keep a very close eye on that."
Forty-two percent of specimens tested at the state lab last week were positive for a variant strain of the virus.
"The vaccine remains the best protection against all of these variants, and so, best way to protect yourself from getting any of these variants is through vaccination," she said.
Wednesday, June 30, one lucky Delawarean who's been vaccinated since vaccines became available will win $302,000 in cash. Two others will win low-digit license plates on the final DE Wins! vaccine incentive program drawings.