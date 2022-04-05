Delaware became the subject of an elusive question on Jeopardy! Monday night.
The category was "Changes on the US Map", and the $400 answer was one that was probably easily attainable for most Delawareans.
"Fort Christina became this, now Delaware's most populous city."
Nell Klugman, a museum educator from Brooklyn, at least proved she knows how to say a tricky Delaware city's name.
"What is Newark?"
Camron Connors, a High School Social Studies Teacher from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, apparently spends more time teaching his students about capitals than largest cities.
"What is Dover?"
Sarah Cahalan, a News Assistant in Logansport, Indiana, didn't even provide a guess, although she took the $400 advantage she gained on her rivals.
The correct question, and easily Delaware's largest city, was "What is Wilmington?"
Wilmington's 70,898 residents makes it the fourth smallest city to be the largest in its state.
The only largest cities with less people than Wilmington? Portland, Maine; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Charleston, West Virginia; and Burlington, Vermont.
Conners went on to win the game, which featured 9 answers the trio could not question correctly.