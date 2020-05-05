Delaware's businesses and landmarks turned their lights blue on Monday night to honor first responders and frontline workers in the fight with COVID-19.
Landmarks from Greenville's Delaware Museum of Natural History to Rehoboth's Bandstand turned blue on a comfortable spring evening.
The effort was started by Delaware's tourism office.
Thank you to all the frontline and essential workers that help to keep us safe and work so hard during these challenging times! #ThanksDE @CityofRehoboth @DelawareTourism pic.twitter.com/LPYorCj9Qd— Rehoboth Bandstand (@rbbandstand) May 5, 2020
Tonight we #lightitblue to honor those working on the frontlines,— Winterthur Museum (@WinterthurMuse) May 5, 2020
who risk it all so we can stay safe at home. We thank you. #thanksde pic.twitter.com/PtzoOlPZan
Lighting up our building in blue to join @DelawareTourism in thanking those on the front lines of #COVIDー19 #ThanksDE #netDE #MuseumFromHome pic.twitter.com/OZI5rhrvRm— Delaware Museum of Natural History at home (@delmnh) May 5, 2020
Thank you to all the frontline and essential workers for everything you do ... these blue lights are for you! 👏💙 #ThanksDE pic.twitter.com/QjXg8yDoZp— Dogfish Head Brewery (@dogfishbeer) May 5, 2020