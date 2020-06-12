Dover Police are looking for the suspect who took an axe to the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial on Martin Luther King Boulevard (South) in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, June 12, 2020.
Photographs taken by Dover Police showed damage to the back of the neck of the kneeling officer statue as if the suspect was attempting to knock the head off.
The axe was left behind as were a pair of State of Delaware flags soaked in urine.
Dover Police say they've made significant headway already in their investigation and they are confident that the suspect is not connected to any of the protest activity earlier this week.
Officers responded to the memorial just after 5:35 a.m. after a passerby reported what appeared to be someone hitting the statue with a sledgehammer.
Dover Police Public Information Officer M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers arrived within two minutes of the call but the suspect had fled.
Hoffman said the investigation is ongoing and anyone arrested in connection with the damage would face a felony count of criminal mischief.
Anyone with information related to the vandalism is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.